Driver pleaded guilty in connection to crash that killed airman from 148th

WHIZ
Fatal Accident in Muskingum Twp.
One person was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday morning in Muskingum County. The State Highway Patrol said that John Scott Wills a passenger in the vehicle died as a result of his injuries. Another passenger Megan Marie Wills of Nashport suffered minor injuries. The accident took place around...
wtuz.com
Charges Follow Law Enforcement Involved Shooting
Two separate charges have been officially filed for a Newcomerstown man who shot at law enforcement personnel. The incident occurred Wednesday, August 3rd after an hours long standoff and then, John Mozena, 36, shot at deputies and other police officials. Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell released that county Prosecutor Ryan...
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shootings at multiple scenes in western Ohio killed four people and prompted a manhunt for a person of interest, police said. The Butler Township Police Department said officers discovered multiple crime scenes after responding to reports of gunshots around 11:45 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scenes.
WTOV 9
Ohio County woman granted early release in DUI resulting in death case
WHEELING, W.Va. — An Ohio County woman sentenced to 3-15 years in jail in a 2020 DUI resulting in death case is getting out after 8 months. Allison Coen completed an inmate-centered G.O.A.L.S. program and will be released on Monday. Coen was driving when her vehicle crashed into a...
WHIZ
Morgan Co. Man Killed in Accident
A one vehicle fatal accident is under investigation by the State Highway Patrol. The Patrol said around 3:30pm Wednesday in Muskingum County 76-year-old Kenneth Bolyard, of McConnelsville was traveling south on County Road 6 near Township Road 68 when he crossed the center line and traveled left off the road.
WTAP
17 year old is shot during robbery
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A 17 year old was shot during a robbery and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. According to officials, Belpre police were dispatched to a report of shots fired on Florence Street around 2 PM Saturday afternoon. The juvenile had been shot in the...
Ohio man shot by police; homemade bomb found inside house
OHIO- Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown, Ohio. According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II. The father told police that the suspect had shot in his direction […]
WTAP
Competency hearing granted for man accused of first-degree murder
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man accused of first-degree murder has a competency hearing on Thursday. The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office says the motion to psychologically evaluate Eric Mullins was granted. Mullins is accused of killing Lisa Rogers in November 2021. She was found dead in a home on...
Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
WTOV 9
Two dead after car accelerates into Monroe County senior living apartment
WOODSFIELD, Ohio — Two people are dead after a car drove into a senior living facility Wednesday in Monroe County. According to the Woodsfield Police Department, the call came in at 12:50 p.m. A resident was leaving the facility with a passenger when the car accelerated into the living...
Man attempted suicide out of building in Wheeling
UPDATE: Wheeling police say the man attempted suicide WHEELING- A man in Wheeling fell out of a six-story window in Wheeling on Wednesday. Officials say it happened at 601 Main St at Riverview Towers. Wheeling Police were on the scene investigating. The man was immediately rushed to Wheeling Hospital. There is no information on the […]
WTRF
Kids, dad in probable Ohio explosion remain hospitalized in critical condition
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Taylor Long has received updated information from Powhatan Point fire officials on the condition of those injured in Tuesday’s probable explosion at a house in the village. 3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County. The fire caused three people to...
Vehicle crashes into Ohio senior living facility, killing two people
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A deadly accident happened in Woodsfield at a senior living facility Wednesday afternoon. Woodsfield Fire Chief Mike Young tells 7News that authorities were called around 12:50 p.m. to the facility where a vehicle had crashed into the building and trapped two people. The car landed on top of two people […]
Your Radio Place
Drug arrest made in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reports Jessie A. Short, 39, of 612 Fairground Street in. Caldwell has been charged with illegal assembly/possession of chemicals that may be used for. the manufacture of methamphetamines. Charges against Short stem from a search warrant executed by Noble County...
cleveland19.com
Good Samaritans rescue woman who was in water for 24 hours, Canton officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said a group of good Samaritans assisted in the rescue of a women who spent approximately 24 hours in the water. Firefighters responded to Riley Circle SE near Nimishillen Creek on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a female jumped off a bridge the previous day.
Your Radio Place
Zanesville man arrested on drug charges in West Virginia
A Zanesville man has been charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs in Elkins, West Virginia on Sunday. According to the Elkins Police Department, Arkimeem Vaughn, 49, was pulled over during a traffic stop when responding officers noticed the passenger in his vehicle was a wanted individual. Responding officers...
Knox Pages
Aug. 1 Knox County Grand Jury indicts 5
MOUNT VERNON — A Texas man was among those indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on Aug. 1, 2022. Joel T. Lindeman of Mission, Texas, was indicted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony. Don't Miss...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening on the 2500 block of 21st Avenue. According to a news release from Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, officers responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. about several gunshots that were fired from a vehicle into an apartment. The vehicle then drove off.
Your Radio Place
Vehicle auction planned by the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Vehicle Auction is set for Saturday August 13, at 10:00 a.m. The auction will be held at the Sheriff’s Office Evidence Building on Adamsville Road in Zanesville. According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, people can purchase the vehicles with cash or...
Your Radio Place
New boil order in effect in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Water Department has issued a new boil order in the county. Until further notice, it will affect State Route 313, one-half mile west of Northstar Road and going west on State Route 660 up to and including Tartan Lane.
