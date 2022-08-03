ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Driver pleaded guilty in connection to crash that killed airman from 148th

By Renee Passal WDIO
WDIO-TV
 3 days ago
WHIZ

Fatal Accident in Muskingum Twp.

One person was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday morning in Muskingum County. The State Highway Patrol said that John Scott Wills a passenger in the vehicle died as a result of his injuries. Another passenger Megan Marie Wills of Nashport suffered minor injuries. The accident took place around...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Charges Follow Law Enforcement Involved Shooting

Two separate charges have been officially filed for a Newcomerstown man who shot at law enforcement personnel. The incident occurred Wednesday, August 3rd after an hours long standoff and then, John Mozena, 36, shot at deputies and other police officials. Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell released that county Prosecutor Ryan...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
UPI News

Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shootings at multiple scenes in western Ohio killed four people and prompted a manhunt for a person of interest, police said. The Butler Township Police Department said officers discovered multiple crime scenes after responding to reports of gunshots around 11:45 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scenes.
BUTLER, OH
WHIZ

Morgan Co. Man Killed in Accident

A one vehicle fatal accident is under investigation by the State Highway Patrol. The Patrol said around 3:30pm Wednesday in Muskingum County 76-year-old Kenneth Bolyard, of McConnelsville was traveling south on County Road 6 near Township Road 68 when he crossed the center line and traveled left off the road.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

17 year old is shot during robbery

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A 17 year old was shot during a robbery and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. According to officials, Belpre police were dispatched to a report of shots fired on Florence Street around 2 PM Saturday afternoon. The juvenile had been shot in the...
BELPRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man shot by police; homemade bomb found inside house

OHIO- Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown, Ohio. According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II. The father told police that the suspect had shot in his direction […]
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
WTAP

Competency hearing granted for man accused of first-degree murder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man accused of first-degree murder has a competency hearing on Thursday. The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office says the motion to psychologically evaluate Eric Mullins was granted. Mullins is accused of killing Lisa Rogers in November 2021. She was found dead in a home on...
PARKERSBURG, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man attempted suicide out of building in Wheeling

UPDATE: Wheeling police say the man attempted suicide WHEELING- A man in Wheeling fell out of a six-story window in Wheeling on Wednesday. Officials say it happened at 601 Main St at Riverview Towers. Wheeling Police were on the scene investigating. The man was immediately rushed to Wheeling Hospital. There is no information on the […]
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Drug arrest made in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reports Jessie A. Short, 39, of 612 Fairground Street in. Caldwell has been charged with illegal assembly/possession of chemicals that may be used for. the manufacture of methamphetamines. Charges against Short stem from a search warrant executed by Noble County...
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rescue woman who was in water for 24 hours, Canton officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said a group of good Samaritans assisted in the rescue of a women who spent approximately 24 hours in the water. Firefighters responded to Riley Circle SE near Nimishillen Creek on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a female jumped off a bridge the previous day.
CANTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville man arrested on drug charges in West Virginia

A Zanesville man has been charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs in Elkins, West Virginia on Sunday. According to the Elkins Police Department, Arkimeem Vaughn, 49, was pulled over during a traffic stop when responding officers noticed the passenger in his vehicle was a wanted individual. Responding officers...
ELKINS, WV
Knox Pages

Aug. 1 Knox County Grand Jury indicts 5

MOUNT VERNON — A Texas man was among those indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on Aug. 1, 2022. Joel T. Lindeman of Mission, Texas, was indicted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony. Don't Miss...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening on the 2500 block of 21st Avenue. According to a news release from Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, officers responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. about several gunshots that were fired from a vehicle into an apartment. The vehicle then drove off.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

Vehicle auction planned by the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Vehicle Auction is set for Saturday August 13, at 10:00 a.m. The auction will be held at the Sheriff’s Office Evidence Building on Adamsville Road in Zanesville. According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, people can purchase the vehicles with cash or...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

New boil order in effect in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Water Department has issued a new boil order in the county. Until further notice, it will affect State Route 313, one-half mile west of Northstar Road and going west on State Route 660 up to and including Tartan Lane.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

