The City Council of Brawley, CA passed an ordinance that amended Section 17.95-2 of the Brawley Municipal Cod on July 19, 2022

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley passed an ordinance that prohibits parking trucks and other vehicles that carry hazardous materials in residential areas and mixed-use zones within city limits.

The ordinance provides the activities and locations that are prohibited, including an enforcements mechanism.

This will take effect in thirty days after its passage and was adopted on July 19, 2022 by unanimous vote of the members of the City Council.

The post Brawley prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas appeared first on KYMA .