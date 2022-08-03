Wildfire mitigation work to close trails on Treasure Hill

Read on www.kpcw.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Flood advisory for portions of Salt Lake Valley and Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — According to a Twitter post from BountifulPD, all major issues due to the heavy rain have been taken care of. Additionally, they report no traffic accidents. Assistant Chief Dave Edwards with the Bountiful Police Department, PD, said rain has stopped in Bountiful City. However, there...
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Flooding, road closures, and power outages in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — A summer storm moving across the Salt Lake Valley has left drivers dealing with standing water and flooding. Furthermore, the storm has left residents with power outages. Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) reported that more than 3,490 customers were without power in the 84115, 84106, 84105,...
Dakota Pacific project moving off the back burner
Dakota Pacific has been working on a followup to its proposal for its proposed high-density housing development in Kimball Junction. Summit County Development Director Pat Putt told KPCW Friday that the county’s planning, transportation, engineering, and public works departments will now analyze the study Dakota Pacific provided. After that,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park City Fire District wants financial help from areas it serves throughout Summit County
Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti told the Summit County Council Wednesday that the fire district budget had a $2.2 million deficit solely due to EMS services this year. While some level of deficit for EMS services is normal across the country, Zanetti said the district can’t continue to...
August 24 open house set for winter transit service proposals
This winter, Park City transit could be adding a few new bus routes as well as transit on demand to some of town’s outlying areas. But city officials will be looking for public input before adding the $1.6 million price tag to the budget. Park City Transit officials revealed...
lehifreepress.com
Lehi to spend $14.3 million installing 5,700 secondary water meters; residents to eventually pay for usage
The Utah State Legislature passed a law in the last session requiring cities to install secondary water meters on all homes by 2030. The bill is in response to Utah’s drought and for water savings. Secondary meters will allow water providers to understand water usage by businesses and homeowners better.
townandtourist.com
10 Top Park City Hiking Trails (Canine Approved!)
Park City, Utah, is an outdoor and nature lover’s dream come true. This hiking hot spot has more than 400 miles of public hikes in the beautiful scenery. Enjoy the Utah wilderness and stunning views on these trails around Park City. Park City has a variety of trails, ranging...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit County advised Park City School District on construction permit process for years before work stoppage
The plan to expand Jeremy Ranch Elementary School and other campuses grew out of a multi-year school master planning process that included school district employees, families, consultants and government officials. Tom Fisher, who was Summit County manager for seven years before leaving last month for a position in Colorado, said...
Park Record
Park City hotel, a stalwart, could be replaced by a large housing project
The Park City Planning Commission in late August is scheduled to review a large housing development at the address of a stalwart hotel, a project that intends to replace the lodging property with a mix of market-priced condominiums and restricted affordable units. The project appears on an agenda for an...
Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mayor commit to lots of public outreach as planners evaluate new Snow Park development revisions.
A meeting between Park City Mayor Nann Worel, council member Jeremy Rubell and Deer Valley residents was set for a casual Q and A last Saturday. But it quickly became a grilling session about the proposed Snow Park development when more than 100 homeowners turned out. Lakeside Deer Valley resident...
Accident increases turn a Mapleton intersection into a 4-way stop
Mapleton City and the Utah Department of Transportation are working together to add two flashing stop signs to the east and west sides of the Main Street and Maple Street intersection, creating a four-way stop. The new stop signs will be installed Monday. The traditional stop signs on the north...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
slcgreenblog.com
Solar Salt Lake launches to make it easier for Salt Lake City residents to go solar together
Solar Salt Lake offers limited-time discounts on rooftop solar and education to local residents. Salt Lake City is excited to launch a new program, Solar Salt Lake, that will make it easier for residents to install rooftop solar on their homes through discounted bulk purchase pricing and free education from a community-selected solar installer.
Park Record
Summit County emergency medical services could operate differently next year
Emergency medical services in Summit County may look different next year as East Side and West Side fire chiefs develop a vision for how their departments provide aid in the long term. Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti appeared before the Summit County Council on Wednesday to advocate for...
Coalville to host demolition derby, cowboys, carnival at Summit County Fair
The Summit County Fair is here, bringing annual traditions like the demolition derby, rodeo and livestock sale to Coalville. As the fair progresses, its schedule will only get busier with competitions, the carnival and youth programs, on top of the main-ticket events. Fairgrounds events at Coalville City Park begin Saturday...
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Utah solar project launches to help power Meta’s data center
CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Greenbacker, a green energy investment company, announced that its Graphite Solar project in Carbon County, Utah, has entered commercial operation. Project partners and local officials hosted […]
Wasatch Back residents missing out on millions of dollars in unclaimed property
The state Unclaimed Property Division handles the task of safeguarding unclaimed money and tangible properties and returning it to their rightful owners. Unclaimed property comes from sources like dormant bank accounts, overpaid medical bills, uncashed checks, safe deposit box contents, and unpaid insurance benefits. Utah State Treasurer Marlo Oaks said...
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
Summit County Council to hold property tax hearing next week amid community concern
Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young said the plan is to hold a briefing about property tax notices next week and allow for public comment. The county’s assessor, auditor, and treasurer will be on hand to discuss the assessment process and why many residents are seeing their taxes go up.
KPCW
Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0