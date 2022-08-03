Gerald Silliphant, longtime OLS budget expert, ex-Senate Minority E.D., dies at 95

Read on newjerseyglobe.com
Related
Study results confirm why NJ needs to try out a 4-day workweek
Earlier this year, one of the largest trials of its kind took place in the United Kindom. The idea was to see on a large scale if moving from a traditional five-day workweek to a four-day workweek would make sense. Now that this study has been underway for some time,...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs package of bills targeting predatory financial practices
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed three bills protecting New Jersey consumers from predatory financial practices. These new laws include measures that will toughen New Jersey’s antitrust laws. “New Jersey consumers are the heartbeat of our state’s economy and it is imperative that we protect them...
Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators
New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey Now Has A Criminal Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
From the Desk of Matt Platkin, New Jersey Attorney General TRENTON – Acting Attorney General...
Inflation will push New Jersey’s minimum wage above $14 in January
The state was scheduled to raise the minimum wage by $1 in January, but inflation will push the increase a few pennies upward. The post Inflation will push New Jersey’s minimum wage above $14 in January appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
Once a penny apart, gas in NJ now much more than U.S. average
TRENTON – Gas prices continue their steady drift down in New Jersey, a drop of 72 cents in 53 days. However, the decline hasn’t been as steep as it has been nationally. One month ago, the average price for regular unleaded in New Jersey was 1.2 cents a gallon higher than the national average, according to AAA. The difference was similar a year ago this time, with New Jersey 1.6 cents higher.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrnjradio.com
Funding for spotted lanternfly treatment available to all New Jersey counties
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly. The funding amount can be as much as $15,000 and possibly more. The funds will be given to municipalities for costs they...
New Jersey’s Plastic Bag Ban Leads to Rampant Increase in Theft of Shopping Baskets
TRENTON, NJ – Never mind the piles of heavy-duty reusable bags piling up in your...
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
N.J. commission proposes licensing requirements for weed delivery
New Jersey is one step closer to allowing weed delivery and other cannabis-related services. This week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, or CRC, proposed several amendments to existing weed regulations — including licensing procedures for delivery, distribution, and wholesale businesses. The public will have about two months to comment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
newjerseymonitor.com
Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid
About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it. There’s no shortage of suggestions of ways state officials should disburse the unallocated American Rescue Plan funds: hazard pay, increasing funding for public schools, rental assistance, business grants.
New Jersey Globe
Time for Responsible, Sustainable Solutions for Environmental Justice in New Jersey
New Jersey’s new Environmental Justice law will soon be put into full effect with the intention of protecting communities – often low-income, Black and brown neighborhoods – from bearing a disproportionate amount of industrial sources of pollution. Covanta continues to be a staunch supporter of this new...
New Study Reveals How Bad New Jersey’s Credit Card Debt Is
It has been a rough couple of years in New Jersey. Prices of everything are out of control and seem to be getting higher. Many New Jersey residents are running up some high credit card debt. Did you ever feel like New Jersey is getting hit harder than most states?...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Greatest Model Railroad Set In New Jersey Is Right Near The Jersey Shore
It's no secret that I love trains. I have my dad to thank for that, he's a model railroader and also an avid train watcher. Ever since I was a little kid we'd go to different train stations, train yards, or even just train tracks and watch the trains pass us by.
bestofnj.com
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey – 2022 Edition
Steak is synonymous with success. When someone is celebrating a major milestone or achievement, they go to a restaurant and order a big, juicy steak. But the only way to get a truly exceptional steak is to visit a dedicated steakhouse. That’s why Best of NJ is putting together a list of The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey.
More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)
With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
N.J. is offering up to $4K to help you buy an electric car. Here’s what you need to know.
Thinking about buying an all-electric car but still on the fence?. Millions of dollars have already gone out the door to help get New Jersey drivers behind the wheel of electric vehicles since Gov. Phil Murphy last month announced a $60 million program to entice people to buy them. But...
Comments / 0