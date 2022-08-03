OnePlus 10T launch ushers in permanent OnePlus 10 Pro discount

Read on www.phonearena.com
Phone Arena
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
Well, that just happened. By "that", of course, we mean the pre-August 10 Unpacked leak to end all leaks preceding the official announcement of Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Every single one of these unreleased...
Phone Arena
Nothing teases its next device in a new video on YouTube
Nothing. This is a name that, in the past few months, has been all over the headlines. On July 12th, the company released its first-ever smartphone, the. Nothing Phone (1), which doesn't look like your typical Android phone, to say the least. But what's after the Nothing Phone (1)? What is the next device that Nothing plans to release? Well, we don't need to wonder anymore. Nothing already teased what's coming in its latest YouTube video, titled "What's after Phone (1)."
Phone Arena
A new report fully leaks the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, a few days before their release
August 10th will be an exciting day for the tech community. On this date, Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event, at which we expect it will unveil two new phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, its newest smartwatch series, the Galaxy Watch 5, and new Pro earphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Phone Arena
Reservations for the Moto Razr 2022 start (in China)
The Moto Razr 2022 is almost here and some people can almost taste it. Others, on the other hand, have the privilege of actually being able to reserve one. That’s right - Motorola has opened the reservations for the Razr 2022 via JD.com, a popular Chinese retailer. This bit of information was first covered in an article by GSMArena.
Phone Arena
Samsung quietly introduces its latest cheap 5G Galaxy A series phone
The Galaxy A23 is already available on the market, but we learned a few months ago that Samsung plans to launch a 5G version of the budget-friendly smartphone at some point this year. Earlier this week, several press renders of the Galaxy A23 5G emerged, along with just about every detail regarding its specs.
Phone Arena
Huawei rumored to unveil 4G only Mate 50 series on September 7th
With the U.S. restrictions still making life miserable for Huawei, the company has decided to cut down from releasing a pair of flagship models each year (the photography-centered P series and the technologically advanced Mate series) to producing just one flagship model in a calendar year. Huawei is alternating with the P 50 flagship series released last year leaving the Mate 50 flagship series to be shipped this year.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you use mobile payment?
Yesterday, as I was patiently waiting in line at the grocery store, I noticed that quite a lot of people were paying with their watches and smartphones. I thought about it while vaguely staring at the asparagus in my cart. It is actually easier to use your phone or your watch than pull a contactless credit card?
Phone Arena
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware comma”; Pixel 6A security issues
I think I've had enough... The Pixel 6 Pro is the best-looking phone I've ever owned, and it comes with the best camera on a phone I've ever had. Especially that 4x periscope zoom lens, as I write in a number of stories. But the bug situation on Google's Pixel...
Phone Arena
Killer new deal knocks 50 percent off unlocked Motorola Edge (2021) price
With both Black Friday in July and Prime Day sales in the rearview mirror, bargain hunters looking for the best possible deals on the best possible phones may need to wait until the actual Black Friday 2022 festivities kick off in November... or know where to search and when to act months ahead of time.
Phone Arena
Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in the US
Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes rolls out monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.
Phone Arena
Google Duo and Meet merger is officially starting with the latest Duo update
We've known for a while that Google is planning on merging Google Duo and Google Meet, and the company revealed those plans a few weeks ago. Now, the merger is finally happening, reports XDA-Developers, and a new Google Duo update is rolling out for Android and iOS which finally starts everything.
Phone Arena
The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 powered Oppo Watch3 arriving on August 10
The smartwatch market has been at a growing trend in the past couple of years, and even though the main actors on that stage have been primarily Apple and Samsung, there are other brands coming up with their own versions of the perfect smartwatch idea. Oppo is one such brand,...
Phone Arena
Best Buy has a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ giant on sale at an unbeatable price
While Samsung has an almost full slate of products prepared for a big Unpacked announcement next week, one thing we're definitely not going to see unveiled at the company's August 10 event is... an actual slate. That's obviously because the Galaxy Tab S8 family is still pretty young, having only...
Phone Arena
Google delivers 'additional' bug-fixing Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a update ahead of official August patch
It's August 4, and while Android 13 is unlikely to go stable by the end of the month, history suggests Google's recent (and semi-recent) Pixel phones should receive a meaningful (or at least semi-meaningful) new software update in a matter of days, nay, hours. The July 2022 security patches, for...
Phone Arena
The amazing Beats Studio3 headphones are heavily discounted for a limited time
It's really hard to find a good pair of headphones nowadays, not because there aren't any but because the variety of brands and models out there is astounding! As we've said times and again, when in doubt - turn to something you know. In this case the known variable is...
Phone Arena
Weakness in smartphone sales worldwide leads Samsung to cut production
Reuters is reporting that Samsung's huge smartphone manufacturing center in Vietnam has seen a sharp drop in handset production because of a current slump in global smartphone sales. The slowdown is part of an overall decline in consumer spending worldwide and has left the manufacturer with bulging inventory that it will need to get rid of, possibly by dropping prices. The report notes that major U.S. retailers like Best Buy and Target are expecting sales to continue to sputter as state-side consumers have started to feel the weight of a weakening economy.
Phone Arena
Render of iPad 10 shows changes being made to the entry-level tablet
During the upcoming Apple event that is roughly 5 weeks away, not only will we see the four new 2022 iPhone models (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max or Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max), but we could watch three new Apple Watch models greet the light of day. Those would be the Apple Watch Series 8, the rugged Apple Watch 8 Pro, and the more affordable Apple Watch SE (2002).
Phone Arena
All but one hotly rumored Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 upgrades nearly confirmed
Just yesterday, we saw a bunch of in-the-wild images of the unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 which revealed the subtle changes that Samsung has made to its next foldable phones. Some press material has now leaked, and it further corroborates that the major upgrades will be under the hood.
Phone Arena
Google might introduce ceramic-made phones in the future
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro marked a new beginning for Google’s phone lineup — equipped with a fresh new look and unique design, which trickled down to a more simplistic version with the recently released Pixel 6a. Just recently, a well-trusted leaker going by the nickname Digital...
Phone Arena
Moto Razr 2022 launch back on track - this time, the date is August 11th
We are back on track, ladies and gentlemen. After the abrupt last-minute cancellation of the launch event for the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola has given us a new date to look forward to - August 11th. In a post on Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging website, Chen Jin (the head...
