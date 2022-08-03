ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnePlus 10T launch ushers in permanent OnePlus 10 Pro discount

By Adrian Diaconescu
Phone Arena
 3 days ago
Phone Arena

Nothing teases its next device in a new video on YouTube

Nothing. This is a name that, in the past few months, has been all over the headlines. On July 12th, the company released its first-ever smartphone, the. Nothing Phone (1), which doesn't look like your typical Android phone, to say the least. But what's after the Nothing Phone (1)? What is the next device that Nothing plans to release? Well, we don't need to wonder anymore. Nothing already teased what's coming in its latest YouTube video, titled "What's after Phone (1)."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Reservations for the Moto Razr 2022 start (in China)

The Moto Razr 2022 is almost here and some people can almost taste it. Others, on the other hand, have the privilege of actually being able to reserve one. That’s right - Motorola has opened the reservations for the Razr 2022 via JD.com, a popular Chinese retailer. This bit of information was first covered in an article by GSMArena.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung quietly introduces its latest cheap 5G Galaxy A series phone

The Galaxy A23 is already available on the market, but we learned a few months ago that Samsung plans to launch a 5G version of the budget-friendly smartphone at some point this year. Earlier this week, several press renders of the Galaxy A23 5G emerged, along with just about every detail regarding its specs.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Huawei rumored to unveil 4G only Mate 50 series on September 7th

With the U.S. restrictions still making life miserable for Huawei, the company has decided to cut down from releasing a pair of flagship models each year (the photography-centered P series and the technologically advanced Mate series) to producing just one flagship model in a calendar year. Huawei is alternating with the P 50 flagship series released last year leaving the Mate 50 flagship series to be shipped this year.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Vote now: Do you use mobile payment?

Yesterday, as I was patiently waiting in line at the grocery store, I noticed that quite a lot of people were paying with their watches and smartphones. I thought about it while vaguely staring at the asparagus in my cart. It is actually easier to use your phone or your watch than pull a contactless credit card?
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Killer new deal knocks 50 percent off unlocked Motorola Edge (2021) price

With both Black Friday in July and Prime Day sales in the rearview mirror, bargain hunters looking for the best possible deals on the best possible phones may need to wait until the actual Black Friday 2022 festivities kick off in November... or know where to search and when to act months ahead of time.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in the US

Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes rolls out monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google Duo and Meet merger is officially starting with the latest Duo update

We've known for a while that Google is planning on merging Google Duo and Google Meet, and the company revealed those plans a few weeks ago. Now, the merger is finally happening, reports XDA-Developers, and a new Google Duo update is rolling out for Android and iOS which finally starts everything.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 powered Oppo Watch3 arriving on August 10

The smartwatch market has been at a growing trend in the past couple of years, and even though the main actors on that stage have been primarily Apple and Samsung, there are other brands coming up with their own versions of the perfect smartwatch idea. Oppo is one such brand,...
NFL
Phone Arena

Weakness in smartphone sales worldwide leads Samsung to cut production

Reuters is reporting that Samsung's huge smartphone manufacturing center in Vietnam has seen a sharp drop in handset production because of a current slump in global smartphone sales. The slowdown is part of an overall decline in consumer spending worldwide and has left the manufacturer with bulging inventory that it will need to get rid of, possibly by dropping prices. The report notes that major U.S. retailers like Best Buy and Target are expecting sales to continue to sputter as state-side consumers have started to feel the weight of a weakening economy.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Render of iPad 10 shows changes being made to the entry-level tablet

During the upcoming Apple event that is roughly 5 weeks away, not only will we see the four new 2022 iPhone models (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max or Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max), but we could watch three new Apple Watch models greet the light of day. Those would be the Apple Watch Series 8, the rugged Apple Watch 8 Pro, and the more affordable Apple Watch SE (2002).
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Google might introduce ceramic-made phones in the future

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro marked a new beginning for Google’s phone lineup — equipped with a fresh new look and unique design, which trickled down to a more simplistic version with the recently released Pixel 6a. Just recently, a well-trusted leaker going by the nickname Digital...
CELL PHONES

