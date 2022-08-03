I recently went on a great first date with a guy who even texted me afterward to tell me he would like to do it again. But now, it's been months, and that second date has never happened. However, he keeps texting me every few days, liking my social media posts, and direct messaging me on Instagram, all with the purpose of keeping me interested. And now I realize... I've been benched.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO