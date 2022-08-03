ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
psychologytoday.com

How to Talk About Money With Your Partner

Money is the second leading cause of divorce. Americans argue with their partner at least monthly about money. As you begin communicating with your partner about money, you can have mindful conversations about money instead of arguments. They say there are three things you don’t talk about: money, politics, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elite Daily

Here’s What “Benching” Means And Why It’s Worse Than Getting Ghosted

I recently went on a great first date with a guy who even texted me afterward to tell me he would like to do it again. But now, it's been months, and that second date has never happened. However, he keeps texting me every few days, liking my social media posts, and direct messaging me on Instagram, all with the purpose of keeping me interested. And now I realize... I've been benched.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fast Company

POV: Yes, there are enough hours in a day—if you manage your time better

We’ve all, at some point, have exclaimed that in exasperation. But guess what: it doesn’t have to be true. Time is one of the most significant professional considerations leaders have as they look to do more and amplify their impact. Cracking the code on time is especially relevant to professionals at a crossroads, those ready for their next promotion, looking to join the C-suite, or scale up their leadership or business.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

