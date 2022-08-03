Shreveport man sentenced in death of postal worker

Read on www.ksla.com
KSLA
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield. Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10,...
KTAL
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
KTAL
Shreveport man sentenced to 40 years in slaying of mail carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will serve 40 years in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of a local mail carrier. Michael Gentry, 33, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the June 20, 2019, death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams, a United States Postal Service letter carrier who was delivering mail at a South Highlands apartment complex on Dudley Drive when he was killed.
KTAL
Shreveport: Four injured in officer-involved crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people, including a Shreveport police officer, were injured Saturday afternoon collision involving a Shreveport police vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Mooretown Neighborhood. Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport patrol officers were dispatched to an accident involving the SPD Police Unit and a silver Dodge sedan...
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KTAL
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
KTBS
3-year-old child injured in crash involving SPD officer
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police say a SPD officer was involved in a crash Saturday that injured four people. One of the victims was just 3 years old. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Henry and Broadway. Police say the officer was driving north on Broadway when...
Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
hopeprescott.com
Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property
On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
klax-tv.com
Postal Employee shot while delivering mail
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
KTAL
Police ID suspect in multiple Shreveport business burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man they say was responsible for two business burglaries in May. Police say 31-year-old Christopher Boykin used a brick to shatter the front glass of the business in the 100 block of East Kings Highway and steal items on May 4.
KTAL
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Police say 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th late on the night of on June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate string of burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022. The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle. SPD...
KTAL
Shreveport police asks public to help identify bank fraud suspects
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help investigators identify individuals responsible for fraudulent check deposits at a local credit union. Police say they were contacted by Barksdale Federal Credit Union to report individuals who deposited multiple fraudulent checks, which led to a substantial loss...
blavity.com
Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found In Private Pond Near Texas Home
Three girls disappeared while under the care of their babysitter on July 29. The next day, authorities found the young sisters dead in a pond near their Cass County, Texas home.
KTBS
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after multi-parish crash that injured Sabine, Vernon deputies
LEESVILLE, La. -- A Shreveport carjacking suspect is in custody and facing numerous felony charges following a multi-parish high speed pursuit Wednesday morning that ended with at least two deputies injured. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the pursuit from Sabine Parish into its parish happened...
