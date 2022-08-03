Toddler injured in ‘targeted’ shooting near Atlanta barbershop, police say

Read on www.cbs46.com
Parents plead for daughter’s return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance from Midtown Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Parents of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir are begging for the publics help after the woman disappeared under suspicious circumstances from a Midtown Atlanta apartment a week ago. “Don’t stop saying my daughter’s name,” said Jannette Jackson, Allahnia’s mother. Jackson says Allahnia had traveled from...
Atlanta firefighters recall chaotic scene, woman screaming in burning SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A Southwest Atlanta mother is in the burn unit at Grady after her home went up in flames. Atlanta firefighters rushed into the house to save her and her son, but he did not make it. "We just see heavy, heavy smoke in the neighborhood," Atlanta firefighter William...
Man with ‘gunshot wounds to the hand’ rushed to hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening. Officers responded to 390 Stovall St. in the southeast section of Atlanta for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male with gunshot wounds...
Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment
ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
Passenger injured after being shot by driver, dragged out of car in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an argument between a driver and passenger escalated into the passenger being shot in the leg and dragged out onto the street in Lithonia Saturday evening. Officers responded to the area of Panola Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive after...
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
Man dies in SW Atlanta house fire, mother hospitalized
Firefighters went to Colorado Trail on Wednesday and threw themselves into harms way. They heard a woman screaming inside a burning home.
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s goes missing on his way to Family Dollar in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for your help locating a missing man with Alzheimer’s. Police issued a Mattie’s Call for 81-year-old Franklin Benton of Atlanta, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday, Aug. 5, Benton’s caregiver called police at 11:30...
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road
ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
Mother concerned for missing daughter after not hearing from her for several weeks, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding missing woman Nariyana Grady. Officers spoke with Grady's mother Thursday, who reported her daughter missing after not being able to get in touch with her for more than two weeks. APD said Grady's mother hasn't been able to...
Video shows CVS manager being held at gunpoint, suspect on the run
ATLANTA - Armed with a handgun, police said a suspect was on a mission to get some cash. He was locked and loaded as he demanded the manager of the CVS Pharmacy on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta to open the store's safe. "This is somebody we're concerned with, we...
Woman targeted by mugger for Louis Vuitton as she left Lenox Square
A woman was mugged on her way back to her car as she left Lenox Square Mall. Atlanta police say the robber had his eyes on a designer bag the woman had just purchases at one of the stores. A safety expert discusses the options for shoppers.
Mother says son gunned down at Smyrna pool had a 'heart of gold'
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A 21-year-old man was gunned down at a Cobb County apartment complex. As police search for the killer, the family of Jason Escoffrey is trying to heal. "I never imagined I'd be the mom to say I lost my kid to gun violence, but here I am," said Tanisha Stephens, Jason's mother.
Police searching for killer after man found shot to death near busy Cobb shopping center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a killer who shot a young man outside a busy Cobb County shopping area. It happened at West Village between Interstate 285 and Atlanta Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been digging into the case and learned the victim was born...
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
Marietta fugitive wanted for murder in Cobb County captured in East Point
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting has been arrested, officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Officials say Donald Bannister was arrested after being wanted for murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act in Cobb County. Members of the South Metro...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
Jamarion Robinson’s mother wants police officer fired immediately
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a man shot 76 times by police officers in Clayton County several years ago is furious and demanding action. Tomorrow will mark 6 years since Jamarion Robinson was killed during an attempted arrest outside his apartment. In October, Officers Kristopher Hutchins and Eric...
