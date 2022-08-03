Flood recovery begins, politics continues

Historic and deadly flooding rocked more than a dozen Appalachian counties in Kentucky last week, with 37 confirmed dead as of Wednesday evening and at least hundreds losing their home and possessions.

The long recovery effort is now underway for the flood victims, with a possible special session of the Kentucky legislature on the horizon to appropriate emergency funding.

Politics still continued in the midst of the death and destruction, with two candidates sparring on how they responded to the flooding and Fancy Farm gearing up for this Saturday — along with several major headlines affecting abortion access in Kentucky.

Special session may be called for flood relief

President Joe Biden approved Kentucky's request for an emergency disaster declaration in 13 Eastern Kentucky counties, with the Kentucky National Guard executing nearly 80 hoist-operation rescues in the flood-ravaged area.

The devastating floods took particular toll on Knott, Breathitt, Perry and Letcher counties — which now account for all but two of the 37 deaths — with FEMA officials now on the ground along with emergency shelters and cooling centers set up to feed and house people ahead of the forecasted heat wave.

While a relief fund set up by Gov. Andy Beshear has raised $3 million, more may soon be on the way from the state, as the governor and GOP Senate President Robert Stivers both said they have already discussed the possibility of a special legislative session to direct emergency relief funds for the victims, just as they did with the Western Kentucky tornado victims earlier this year.

Politics did manage to seep its way into the disaster already, as Sen. Rand Paul criticized his Democratic opponent Charles Booker for delivering water and supplies to a Letcher County shelter on Saturday, suggesting it was an exploitative photo op. Booker countered that Paul's response was "pitiful," saying he would know those communities are in desperate need of water and goods "if he actually listened to the people on the ground."

For what it's worth, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles — both GOP candidates for governor next year — also publicized their efforts to personally bring supplies to flood victims.

Fancy Farm still on

In what is very far from life-and-death news, the political speeches will go on as scheduled at the 142nd Fancy Farm picnic on Saturday, despite Beshear once again declining his invitation.

Beshear had indicated he couldn't attend Fancy Farm because he was taking an official trip that weekend to Israel, where he would also meet with companies for economic development projects, but he announced Monday the Israel trip was also scrapped because he needed to focus on the flood response.

Here's our rundown of what to look for at Fancy Farm, as Booker attempts to rally Democrats and four Republican speakers all look to bolster their campaign for governor in 2023.

More major developments on the abortion front

On Monday, a state Court of Appeals judge granted an emergency request by Attorney General Daniel Cameron to reinstate two laws banning nearly all abortions in Kentucky, which two clinics are asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to now block.

Coinciding with the order once again banning abortion in Kentucky, two University of Louisville medical professors already had to suspend their work at the state's only full-time abortion clinic, after two anti-abortion Republican legislators grilled a university official about their arrangement.

And what's the deal with Kansas?

Voters in Kansas on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected an anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution — one that is very similar to the one that will be on the ballot in Kentucky this fall. Debby Yetter examined the major and expensive fight brewing on Kentucky's ballot referendum, which may ultimately affect the outcome of the aforementioned litigation on the state's abortion ban.

