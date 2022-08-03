ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$BTC: Decreasing ‘Stablecoin Circulation’ Despite Increase in Bitcoin Price Could Suggest Upcoming Breakout

cryptoglobe.com
 3 days ago
u.today

Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems

#Btc#Treasury Bonds#Stablecoin#Bloomberg Commodity Index#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Tether#Santimentfeed#Nvt
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap

From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
EWN

$500,000 Bitcoin Still Possible By 2027 – Mike Novogratz

Bitcoin proponent Mike Novogratz reaffirmed his infamous “$500K in 5 years” prediction during the Bloomberg Crypto Summit. Novogratz made similar remarks back in March a few weeks before the markets tanked. Since his March comments, Bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 and bounced back above the same level. The...
dailyhodl.com

Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
Motley Fool

Why This One Country Alone Can Send Bitcoin and Ethereum Higher

Brazilian banks are now offering more crypto-related products. More countries will likely follow this path to remain competitive in the global economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
kitco.com

The growing "bitcoin, not crypto" movement

It's easy to forget that before Terra/Luna and Celsius imploded, they were the hottest thing in crypto. Venture capitalists and others who invested early collected obscene yields while the value of their tokens soared. Bitcoin's returns looked small and frail by comparison. So vast amounts of capital flowed into Luna...
u.today

Here's Who Sold Enormous Volumes of Bitcoin in Recent Months per Glassnode Data

cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Popular Crypto Analyst Shares His Thoughts on a Potential PoW Fork of Ethereum

On Saturday (August 6), popular pseudonymous crypto analyst “Hasu”, who is the Stratey Lead at Flashbots, shared his latest thoughts on a potential upcoming fork of Ethereum around the time of Ethereum’s “Merge” hard fork (which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake).
