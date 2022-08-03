ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden is still testing positive for COVID. How long will he isolate?

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVL5k_0h3icOVw00

President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19 four days into his rebound infection , White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor reported Wednesday.

Biden "continues to feel well," O'Connor said, noting the exam was conducted after the president completed a light workout.

"He is still experiencing an occasional cough, but less frequently than yesterday. He remains fever-free and in good spirits," O'Connor wrote. Biden's temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation also remain normal.

O'Connor said Wednesday that Biden will continue to follow strict isolation measures, but it's not clear if he will go beyond the recommendations laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- as the White House vowed to do the first time he tested positive.

Biden initially tested positive for the virus on July 21, and emerged from isolation after completing a five-day course of Paxlovid and testing negative. But on July 30 he tested positive again in what O'Connor called "rebound positivity" -- referring to a relapse of COVID-19 some patients experience after taking the antiviral treatment.

MORE: Doctors investigating why some report rebound in COVID-19 symptoms after Paxlovid

The White House said after Biden's initial diagnosis that he would end isolation only after testing negative on an antigen test. The CDC recommends that an individual stop isolating after five days if they are fever-free and symptoms are improving. It doesn't suggest testing within 90 days of a positive case unless new symptoms develop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHrBZ_0h3icOVw00
Chris Kleponis/UPI via Shutterstock - PHOTO: President Joe Biden delivers remarks virtually at the first meeting of the interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., Aug. 3, 2022.

For Biden's rebound case, the White House has said the president would again isolate for five full days, but it hasn't said if he would end isolation only after testing negative.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told ABC News' Ben Gittleson on Wednesday she couldn't say if that would be the case.

"I would have to check to see exactly what the CDC guidance is, but we are gonna follow CDC guidance," she said.

MORE: With an incoming COVID surge, health officials push urgently for boosters. Do you need one?

When asked if the White House wants the CDC to urge Americans to test to end isolation, too -- and if they want the public to use the president's behavior as a model -- Jean-Pierre said they'll "leave it to the experts."

"That is for the experts and they follow the science which changes on this," she said. "You know, this is COVID, as we know, once-in-a-generation pandemic, so we leave it to them to make that decision."

Thursday will mark Biden's fifth day of isolation after testing positive the second time.

Comments / 5

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
shefinds

Joe Biden's Shocking COVID Diagnosis—What Does It Mean For The President's Health?

President Joe Biden announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, July 21, and Dr. Kevin O’Connor, his primary physician, has been offering updates on his condition since. According to O’Connor’s most recent update on Saturday, July 23, the president, 79, likely contracted a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 and is now experiencing the following symptoms; “sore throat, rhinorrhea [runny nose], loose coughs and body aches.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Wife of Navy lieutenant jailed in Japan makes impassioned plea to Biden for his release

The wife of a US Navy lieutenant who was jailed for three years in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical episode says she plans to stay in Washington DC “as long as it takes” to secure his release.Brittany Alkonis called on President Joe Biden to intervene after exhausting legal efforts to prove her husband Ridge Alkonis had been denied a fair trial.“This is really about my kids, while it is hard for us, the ones really paying the price for this and for the alliance and politics are my kids,” she told Fox News.The Navy officer and...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CNN

'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle

There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Antigen Test#Disease Control#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Paxlovid The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Washington Examiner

Is Joe Biden a compromised president?

The knives came out for former President Donald Trump the day he launched his 2016 presidential run and continued to follow him throughout his presidency. First came the Russia hoax that, despite its ultimate failure, managed to inflict irreparable damage on his presidency. Demoralized that their efforts to prevent Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden’s migrant surge swamps DC

On direct orders from President Joe Biden, the Department of Homeland Security released 79,652 migrants into the United States last month after they were detained for illegally crossing the southern border. This brings the total number of illegal immigrants caught and released into the U.S. on Biden’s watch to 1,335,959.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

ABC News

773K+
Followers
169K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy