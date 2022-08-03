ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Lindsey Graham gives 'shout-out' to Putin as Senate votes on adding Finland and Sweden to NATO: 'Without you, we wouldn't be here'

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cXfU_0h3icKz200
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Getty Images
  • Lindsey Graham mocked Putin as the Senate was set to vote on Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession.
  • "Without you, we wouldn't be here," Graham said in comments directed at Putin.
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the historically neutral Nordic nations to seek NATO membership.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the Senate debated a resolution on Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO.

"One person that I want to thank, that I usually don't give a whole big shout-out to, is President Putin from Russia. Without you, we wouldn't be here," Graham said. "You've done more to strengthen NATO than any speech I could hope to give."

He added: "What we've been able to accomplish here through Putin's invasion of Ukraine is to remind everybody in the world: When it comes to bullies, you better stand up to them before it's too late."

—Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2022

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden to pursue NATO membership. The two Nordic countries have been neutral or militarily nonaligned throughout much of their histories, including during the Cold War. But Russia's military offensive in Ukraine led both countries to rapidly shift toward joining the alliance.

At a joint press conference with her Swedish counterpart in Stockholm in mid-April, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said, "Everything changed when Russia invaded Ukraine."

Finland and Sweden moving to join NATO is one of the most significant consequences of Russia attacking Ukraine.

Putin has railed against NATO expansion for years, saying it poses an existential threat to Russia. As Russia gathered tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's borders late last year, Putin made demands for binding security guarantees from the West. Among other things, the Russian leader wanted Ukraine and Georgia — another former Soviet republic invaded by Russia under Putin's watch — barred from ever joining NATO. The alliance firmly rejected this demand, maintaining that its open-door policy was nonnegotiable.

Putin has blamed Russia's unprovoked invasion, in part, on NATO. Top Russia experts have said Putin hoped to weaken NATO by attacking Ukraine, which sought to join the alliance for years before the invasion. By launching the military offensive, Putin has the alliance on the precipice of adding two major European countries with strong economies and militaries. One, Finland, shares an 830-mile border with Russia.

The leader "wanted less NATO" by invading Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN's Christiane Amanpour last month, but "what he's getting now is more NATO and two new NATO members."

Putin made "a big and huge mistake," Stoltenberg said.

The Senate was expected to overwhelmingly approve the resolution on Sweden's and Finland's NATO accession on Wednesday, with only one Republican — Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri — planning to vote no.

Comments / 29

Butcher
3d ago

we remember after Trump came to the presidency that there were dozen or so Republicans that went to Russia during a 4th of July break in congress 🤔 of course he gives him a shot out ..Kremlin Graham

Reply(2)
15
Steven Robinson
3d ago

His only there because he ask a buddy to throw out mail in votes 🗳 from County's he'd lose in South Carolina!!! he tried to do the same for Trump and got court 🙄!!! It's probably the only way a Republican would win and Election,! And that's why Trump has them by the balls 😁😂🤣😂

Reply
13
The Painful Truth
3d ago

Hawley is a Isolationist like his idol, Trump.

Reply(3)
19
Related
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
Daily Beast

Putin’s Pals Furious Younger Russians Don’t Want to Die in Ukraine

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marches on, there is a dark undercurrent of waning public support—and it’s coming through even on tightly controlled state television. In the first days of the bloody war, the public was promised a quick victory due to the superiority of Russia’s military. Instead, the Kremlin’s offensive has been plagued by heavy losses and equipment deficiencies, to the point that state TV pundits publicly contemplate seeking aid and assistance from other pariah states—including Iran and North Korea.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured

The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russian party proposes replacing Putin's title of 'president' with an old Russian word for ruler

Putin's title should be "ruler," not "president," a pro-Kremlin Russian party has argued. State media reported Sunday that Russia's Liberal Democratic Party proposed the archaic "pravitel." It's not the first time Russian politicians have flirted with abandoning "president." A Pro-Kremlin Russian political party called for Vladimir Putin's title to change...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Christiane Amanpour
Person
Sanna Marin
Person
Lindsey Graham
Daily Mail

Spoon-bender Uri Geller warns Putin he will use 'every last molecule of my mind power' to ensure Russian nuclear missiles launched towards Britain 'backfire on you'

Self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller has stepped in to pull the world back from the brink of World War 3 with a truly mind-bending warning to Russian president Vladimir Putin. The illusionist and TV personality, who has seemingly added master negotiator and savant of international geopolitics to his CV, yesterday posted a dramatic video to Twitter in which he personally called out Putin for nuclear sabre-rattling.
WORLD
Salon

Josh Hawley ripped by fellow Republican senators

Republican senators are ripping Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for casting the lone vote to reject Finland and Sweden's admission to NATO as tensions between the U.S. and Russia continue to escalate. Hawley's solitary vote came on Wednesday amid a bipartisan push to pass a resolution that would allow NATO membership...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Politics Federal#Ukraine War#Nordic#Republican#Russian#Swedish#Finnish
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Architect who designed Putin's infamous '£1billion Black Sea palace' has assets worth £118million - including a helicopter and huge piles of cash - seized by Italian cops

An architect who designed Russian President Vladimir Putin's infamous '£1billion Black Sea Palace' has had his assets worth over £118 million seized by Italy's tax police. Lanfranco Cirillo, 63, had a helicopter, luxurious homes, huge piles of cash and jewellery seized after he allegedly broke Italian tax rules.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO

This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
MILITARY
Fox News

As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'

The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

567K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy