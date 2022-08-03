San Antonio man killed after gunman approached him in LA Fitness gym: police

Read on www.foxnews.com
KSAT 12
Suspect holds multiple at gunpoint at Southwest Side store, flees with entire cash register
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a Southwest Side store. At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call at the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to SAPD.
Police searching for suspect who walked into Culebra Meat Market with gun, grabbed cash register
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Culebra Meat Market No. 3 Saturday night. SAPD responded to a robbery in progress around 10 p.m. to Culebra Meat Market #3 located at 6000 Old Pearsall Rd. Witnesses told police the suspect entered the market through...
4 injured including 2 children in crash near La Cantera
SAN ANTONIO — Several people were injured including two children after a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV near La Cantera Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash at I-10 at the La Cantera exit. Police said a motorcyclist was...
San Antonio police successfully capture man in Stone Oak standoff after 2 days
The man was still barricaded on Saturday morning.
KTSA
Teenager in critical condition after shootout with San Antonio Police
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year old is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with San Antonio police officers Thursday night. According to FOX 29, the teenager was shooting at his girlfriend’s car but was gone before police arrived. The officers then drove to the shooter’s...
KTSA
San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
1 person dead, another person injured following west side shooting
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition following a shooting on the west side early Saturday morning, officials say. Just before 2 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 6500 block of West Commerce for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds --- one with a fatal shot to the head, the other with multiple gunshots.
news4sanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
Family identifies man shot and killed inside San Antonio LA Fitness
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning new information about the man murdered inside an LA Fitness on Monday. The family tells KENS 5 Brandon Marquis Broadnax was the man working out when he was shot and killed. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, is...
KTSA
Woman in an apartment on San Antonio’s West side hit by bullets fired from outside the building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A West side resident is in the hospital after she was shot while inside her apartment. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 120 block of San Lino Walk at around 3 A.M. The victim and a man were in the apartment...
kurv.com
SA Man Critical Following Police-Involved Shooting
A San Antonio man is hospitalized in critical condition following a police-involved shooting. Police Chief William McManus says the 18-year-old was struck by bullets late last night after opening fire on officers. Police had been looking for the man after McManus says he fired upon his girlfriend’s vehicle. No other...
KSAT 12
Woman in West Side apartment struck twice by gunfire outside building, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to the 120 block of San Lino Walk, not far from South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of a person wounded.
news4sanantonio.com
Six years after SAPD officer was killed by new bride, family fights to keep her locked up
SAN ANTONIO - Six years after a veteran San Antonio police officer succumbed to a months-long coma – the victim of a shocking hit-and-run – the officer's family finds itself in a seemingly year-round battle to make sure his killer remains locked up behind bars. Diana Lopez, 33,...
KSAT 12
Driver dies after hitting mattress on I-37, crashing into trees in South Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A driver died after he crashed his truck along Interstate 37 in South Bexar County on Thursday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said the driver was traveling northbound on I-37 near Hardy Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a mattress on the road.
KSAT 12
Police: Woman charged in murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged in the murder of a 36-year-old man in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO.
KENS 5
Bexar County K-9 sniffs out $400,000 worth of drugs
SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody and about $400,000 worth of drugs seized Wednesday when a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office alerted deputies during a traffic stop. According to a BCSO Facebook post, deputies patrolling the far southeast side of the county pulled over...
KSAT 12
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night. San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.
