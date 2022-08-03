San Antonio man killed after gunman approached him in LA Fitness gym: police

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition following a shooting on the west side early Saturday morning, officials say. Just before 2 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 6500 block of West Commerce for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds --- one with a fatal shot to the head, the other with multiple gunshots.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO