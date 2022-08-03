ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floydada, TX

Lubbock man killed in rollover crash near Floyd-Briscoe line

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
 3 days ago
FLOYD COUNTY — Officials have identified a Lubbock man killed in a single-vehicle accident Monday north of Floydada.

Jose Alfredo Rodriguez, 54 of Lubbock, was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace after flipping his pickup early Monday morning.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Rodriguez was traveling northbound along State Highway 207 approximately 1 mile south of the Briscoe County line, or about 22 miles north of Floydada, around 6:30 a.m. when his maroon 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck left the roadway. Rodriguez apparently overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled and came to rest in a nearby field.

Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, deputies said.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

