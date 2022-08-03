ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather Alert: Storm chances linger tonight

By Albert Ramon, Laura Bannon
 2 days ago

Storms roll through the Chicago area 00:55

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Scattered storms will continue through the early evening, after earlier storms prompted a string of severe thunderstorm warnings and watches this afternoon.

While all of those watches and warnings have since expired, there's still a chance for severe storms, mainly in northwest Indiana, through tonight, with passing showers overnight.

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are likely with the strongest storms.

Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few leftover showers possible. Lows will be in the low 70s.

The best chance for showers on Thursday will be for areas along and south of I-80. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Storm chances return Sunday and Monday.

TONIGHT: A spotty shower overnight. Low 71°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A spotty shower or storm is possible. High 79°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84°

