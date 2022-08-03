Chicago Weather Alert: Storm chances linger tonight
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Scattered storms will continue through the early evening, after earlier storms prompted a string of severe thunderstorm warnings and watches this afternoon.
While all of those watches and warnings have since expired, there's still a chance for severe storms, mainly in northwest Indiana, through tonight, with passing showers overnight.
Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are likely with the strongest storms.
Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few leftover showers possible. Lows will be in the low 70s.
The best chance for showers on Thursday will be for areas along and south of I-80. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.
Storm chances return Sunday and Monday.
TONIGHT: A spotty shower overnight. Low 71°
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A spotty shower or storm is possible. High 79°
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84°
