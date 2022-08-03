ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

National Night Out brings hope, new connections for Salinas residents

By Jocelyn Ortega, Salinas Californian
The Salinas Californian
The Salinas Californian
 3 days ago

National Night Out Salinas brought hundreds of Salinas residents to locations across the city for a chance to meet with local officials, organizations, and neighbors.

Multiple locations were selected to host the event, including local recreational centers, parks, and neighborhoods throughout Salinas.

At El Dorado Park, recreation coordinator Efrain Serrano said more than 100 residents showed up during the opening hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBLqx_0h3ic7aq00

Resource booths included community-focused agencies like animal shelters, code enforcement, health care and cellphone services to name a few.

“This generates the buy-in from the community, but it also allows us to show that the park is a resource, too, with things like karate and Zumba classes,” Serrano said. “We have our own programs too, but people may not always know we’re here.”

For members of Valley Healthy Plan (VHP), a health care program serving Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties, it was a chance to let residents know about a new facility coming to town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0012Q7_0h3ic7aq00

Mitzi Magos, VHP marketing representative, said the need in Salinas that led to the expansion.

“We’ve been wanting to expand this way and we finally got approved,” Magos said. “People who possibly need subsidies; we offer help for people who can’t pay for their plans at this time. Also people who can’t have a social security number, they can get covered with us.”

At Central Park, law enforcement officers and volunteers were able to meet and play with children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vehj2_0h3ic7aq00

Longtime resident Kaela Alexander said National Night Out was not only an opportunity for her children to socialize with others in the neighborhood, but a chance to learn some life lessons.

“I want them to get more comfortable with the community, learn more about the people who are here to protect us, learn to be familiar with police officers and learn to not be scared of them,” Alexander said.

At Laurel Heights Park, officials like Councilman Orlando Osornio and Police Chief Roberto Filice played soccer and ate meals with Salinas families.

Residents enjoyed live music and toured SWAT and fire engines at another host location on Dickens Circle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNEjR_0h3ic7aq00

Serrano says he was happy to see many smiling faces on families and hopes next year will show a bigger turnout.

“A few years ago, we had double the number of people we saw this time but that was pre-pandemic,” he said. “We just hope the residents here remember that we’re here for them.”

National Night Out is celebrated on Aug. 2 and is a "community-building campaign" that promotes police and community partnerships, according to the organization's website.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: National Night Out brings hope, new connections for Salinas residents

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
benitolink.com

Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration

10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

State and city leaders discuss spending more than $4 million to fix Salinas’s homelessness

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- State leaders visited Salinas today to discuss how the city is planning to use over four million dollars to address the homeless encampments across the city. During the roundtable discussion, state leaders learned of the 588 calls to the fire department and 450 calls to the police received each month related to homeless The post State and city leaders discuss spending more than $4 million to fix Salinas’s homelessness appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

San Juan Bautista planners take up controversial issues

The Aug. 2 San Juan Bautista Planning Commission meeting began with an announcement that Luis Matchain had been removed from office as a commissioner for lack of attendance. This now leaves two seats open—Matchain’s, and the one previously held by appointee Mary Bains. There are now only three active commissioners: Chairwoman Yolanda Delgado, David Medeiros and Jackie Morris-Lopez.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Swat#Central Park#Vhp
KION News Channel 5/46

WATCH: Multiple agencies take part in active shooter training at Presidio of Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies took part in active shooter training at the Presidio of Monterey. The goal was to have agencies work together so they can communicate with each other should a crisis happen here at home. Monterey Fire, Monterey Police and Pacific Grove Police all attended the training. The post WATCH: Multiple agencies take part in active shooter training at Presidio of Monterey appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
Silicon Valley

First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County

PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

City of Watsonville gears up for the long-awaited Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Come Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival in Watsonville will be returning. The 3-day festival celebrates the largest crop in the Pajaro Valley. On Thursday, the city started shutting down streets for crews to start gearing up. The festival first started back in 1994, but it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
benitolink.com

Three events providing students with free school supplies

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. As school is starting in a few weeks, community organizations and agencies are holding resource fairs for students in need to get their school supplies for free. The San Benito County Office of Education will host a Back-to-School Resource Fair at...
HOLLISTER, CA
cityofsoledad.com

Application for Vacancy on the Soledad City Council

APPLICATIONS FOR VACANCY ON THE SOLEDAD CITY COUNCIL. The City Council of the City of Soledad is accepting applications for appointment to fill a vacancy on the City Council. The person appointed to the position will serve for the remaining term of the vacated seat on the Council, or until November of 2024. An appointment is anticipated to be made by the City Council at a special public meeting scheduled for August 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. All applicants should expect to be interviewed for between 5-10 minutes at this meeting prior to the Council’s decision.
SOLEDAD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bat tests positive for rabies in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey Health Department said a bat found near East La Salle Avenue in Seaside has tested positive for rabies. The bat was found on July 27, and Animal Services, while there was animal exposure to a pet, no human suffered exposure. The exposed pet has been put into quarantine. The post Bat tests positive for rabies in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
diablomag.com

One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing

Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
MOSS LANDING, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes

SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
SAN JOSE, CA
kymkemp.com

Cultivator in Monterey County Caught Growing Cannabis Disguised as Hemp

Wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently shut down an illegal cannabis operation in southern Monterey County. Like many other illicit grows in California, the operators were circumventing state laws that are designed protect native plants, fish and wildlife. During the week of July 18,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that 6,811 people are currently without power in the Seaside and Marina areas. The outages were first reported at 9:17 a.m., and there is no known cause yet. Power is estimated to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E. This is a developing story. The post Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
The Salinas Californian

The Salinas Californian

558
Followers
175
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Salinas California News - thecalifornian.com is the home page of Salinas California with in depth and updated Salinas local news.

 http://thecalifornian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy