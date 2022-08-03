PEORIA – Five months after he was named the city's interim fire chief, Shawn Sollberger had that temporary tag removed from his job title.

City Manager Patrick Urich made the announcement on Wednesday – 24 years after Sollberger started his career with the Peoria Fire Department. During that time, he's been part of the dive team, hazmat team and the technical rescue team.

Sollberger took the title of top firefighter on March 19 after then-Chief James Bachman retired.

More in public safety: Fire safety upgrades coming to the Twin Towers high rise in Peoria

“Shawn Sollberger’s 24 years of firefighting knowledge and background made him an excellent choice for this position. We look forward to seeing him serve our community and lead the Peoria Fire Department with the highest standards of emergency service,” Urich said in a news release.

Sollberger is a Peoria High School and Illinois Central College graduate. He also attended Columbia Southern University, where he received a bachelor of science degree in fire administration and fire investigation/analysis.

The position pays $180,486 annually.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria's interim fire chief gets temporary tag removed by city manager