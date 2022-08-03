Read on dailybadgerbulletin.com
Goldeyes Grind It Out in Milwaukee
FRANKLIN, WI – The Winnipeg Goldeyes (42-31) beat the Milwaukee Milkmen 9-6 at Franklin Field on Saturday night. Trailing 4-3, and with two outs and no one on base in the top of the sixth inning, Logan Hill drew a four-pitch walk and scored the tying run on a double to right-center from Hidekel Gonzalez. Eric Rivera followed with a single to right that scored Gonzalez with the go-ahead run, and the Goldeyes took a 6-4 lead when Ian Sagdal chased home Rivera with a double down the right field line.
Racine’s Nicholas Payne Jr. is one of the fastest kids in the country | Local News
They call him Ghost because of the way he just disappears when he’s running. poof. Nicholas Payne Jr., 11, is just that fast on the track and on the football field. This week, Payne Jr. is at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the Wisconsin Panthers Track Club competing against some of the fastest youths in the country.
Drive to ‘build something special’ in her hometown leads Kenosha’s Carly Werwie-Swartz to leave coaching job at Loyola (Ill.) for UW-Parkside | NCAA Division 1
The part of her decision that made it easy to leave an NCAA Division I women’s golf program on the rise for a Division II start-up — and coach a men’s program at the same time — was the amount of road noise in Carly Werwie-Swartz’s life.
GOP to convene in Milwaukee in ’24
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the covid-19 pandemic. The decision in favor of...
We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists
Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
WATCH NOW: Kenosha couple celebrates 50th anniversary with Kenosha Kingfish vow renewal | Local News
A lifelong Kenosha couple celebrated their 50th marriage anniversary with a renewal of vows ceremony at historic Simmons Field Saturday evening. Terri and Kurt Wruck renewed their wedding vows with help from Kenosha Kingfish – and mascot King Elvis. The Wruck’s official anniversary is Aug. 12. “Only 5%...
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
Buffalo Grove man accused of burglarizing business for airsoft guns in Kenosha County | Crime & Courts
BRISTOL — A 20-year-old Buffalo Grove, Illinois, man faces criminal charges in Kenosha County for allegedly burglarizing a business for airsoft guns. Michael A. Kubiak was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with felonies of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of moveable property valued over $5,000 and possession of burglary tools.
The Auto-Tune Is Out of Control in Milwaukee’s Rap Scene
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Milwaukee’s street-rap scene is obsessed with maxed-out Auto-Tune, bringing to mind swag rap of the early 2010s, 1017 Thug-era Young Thug, and Chief Keef’s robotic...
FBI looking for man who may be in Wisconsin, $25,000 reward for information
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is currently seeking a suspect that is believed to be in the Johnson Creek area. According to a release, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is accused of shooting at a federal agent on July 28 in Columbus, Georgia and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests
MILWAUKEE – Shots were fired at Milwaukee’s Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff’s officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 pm. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left...
25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
Man in his 20s dies at Milwaukee hospital after shooting
A man who appeared to be in his 20s died at a Milwaukee hospital after being shot Friday afternoon. Police are trying to find unknown suspects.
Kenosha Housing Authority to take pre-applications for Section 8 Housing Voucher Program on Aug. 24 | Local News
The City of Kenosha Housing Authority will accept pre-applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program at the end of August. An online application portal will open for one day only, from 9 am to 9 pm Wednesday, Aug. 24. Interested parties may apply online only from a computer...
Arrests made in Da'Shontay King funeral shooting
The Racine Police Department said a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen have been arrested in connection to the June 2 shooting at Da'Shontay King's funeral.
Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years
MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 7 | Faith & Community
Al Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave. Al Anon: 9:30-11 am, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St. Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Pinochle winners on Aug. 2: Shirley Hammes, first place with a double pinochle; Blanche Molle, second; Claudette Stohr, third. Call 262-716-0329 for information.
Here is today’s weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI | Weather
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 72 degrees is today’s low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Today’s UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Next week’s primary election to narrow field as four seek Republican nod for Kenosha County Sheriff | Local News
Five candidates are running for Kenosha County Sheriff to follow David Beth, who held the office for two decades. The primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, will narrow the crowded GOP field to just one candidate. Running for the Republican Party are Tyler Cochran, Ray Rowe, David Zoerner and Albert Gonzales. Rowe and Gonzales are both of Kenosha, and Zoerner and Cochran are of Pleasant Prairie.
One dead, three injured in overnight shootings
With these incidents, the total number of shootings over the last 12 hours stands at eight, with a total of nine victims.
