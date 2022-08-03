FRANKLIN, WI – The Winnipeg Goldeyes (42-31) beat the Milwaukee Milkmen 9-6 at Franklin Field on Saturday night. Trailing 4-3, and with two outs and no one on base in the top of the sixth inning, Logan Hill drew a four-pitch walk and scored the tying run on a double to right-center from Hidekel Gonzalez. Eric Rivera followed with a single to right that scored Gonzalez with the go-ahead run, and the Goldeyes took a 6-4 lead when Ian Sagdal chased home Rivera with a double down the right field line.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO