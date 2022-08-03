ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay PD provides update to suspicious death, suspected driver last seen in Alabama | WFRV Local 5

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WRBL News 3

Alabama man dead, Michigan suspect wanted on separate homicide charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Flomaton, Alabama, was found dead and the Michigan suspect now faces murder charges, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA began a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. On Aug. 2, a separate homicide was reported in Green Bay, Wisconsin. […]
FLOMATON, AL
AL.com

Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County now suspected in Alabama homicide, reports say

A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County is also suspected in an attack on a Michigan jogger and a homicide in south Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in Shelby County. He had been sought since Tuesday when authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of a man found slain inside his Wisconsin apartment.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
radioresultsnetwork.com

U.P. Man Arrested In Alabama In Connection With Green Bay Homicide

Police in Alabama have arrested an Iron County man in connection with a murder in Green Bay. Green Bay Police say Caleb Anderson was taken into custody on Wednesday, and the victim’s vehicle has been located. “Thanks to everyone who passed on the information to assist us with this...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Homicide Victim Now Suspected in Alabama Killing

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama. He’s also a suspect in an assault in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
