Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge

Read on www.wistv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a July 10 shooting that left another man dead. Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple other drug charges. Deputies responded...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
Crash closes lanes on Folly Rd eastbound near George Griffith
UPDATE: According to CPD, eastbound lanes of Folly Road reopened at 10:50 a.m. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Folly Road eastbound. Charleston Police Department says eastbound lanes on Folly Road are closed from George Griffith to Fort Johnson Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic […]
CPD: Man jailed after argument turned physical at Trio club
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man following an alleged assault that happened early Friday morning at a club downtown. Christian Reyes (23), of Goose Creek, was arrested after being escorted out of Trio by club staffers for assaulting another individual, according to a report obtained by News 2. Police say the victim […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
live5news.com
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police searching for missing woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Gabrielle Smith, 23, has not had contact with anyone since July 27 and reportedly suffers from mental health problems, including PTSD and several brain injuries. Smith is described...
live5news.com
Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday. Noah Sibley, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and battery as well as kidnapping, a police report states. According to the incident report, officers responded to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
NCPD: Third person arrested for June homicide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a third person in connection to a June 22 homicide. Derwin Lucas Jr. was arrested for the incident, which took place around 1:18 a.m. on McKnight Drive. Two people were shot, one of whom died...
counton2.com
NCPD: Man was going 95 mph in 35mph zone at time of fatal crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has determined that the driver who caused a fatal July 29 collision was traveling 60 miles per hour above the speed limit at the time of the seven-car crash. According to NCPD, James Hart was traveling 95 miles...
WLOS.com
NCPD: Man was driving 95 in 35 mph zone, caused fatal 7-car pileup
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New details were released Friday evening that gave more insight into a multi-vehicle crash in North Charleston that left two people dead one week ago. According to police, 62-year-old James Hart was driving 95 in a 35 mph zone when he hit a car...
Police: Woman left children unattended in vehicle while shoplifting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been charged after police say she left children unattended in a vehicle while she shoplifted items from a store in Citadel Mall. On Thursday, officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Citadel Mall in reference to a shoplifting incident at Hibbett Sports involving three women, according […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire chief says that 9 people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash that involved a charter bus. It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m. The bus involved in the crash caught on fire but...
SCHP responding to crash with injuries in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Friday responded to a three-vehicle collision with injuries in Berkeley County. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway 176. As of 10:30 p.m., the scene was still active. SCHP said that there were injuries, but […]
counton2.com
MPPD: Crash blocking two lanes on 17N
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Friday responded to a collision on Highway 17. According to MPPD, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 17 and Oakland Market. As of shortly after 4:30 p.m., two northbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed.
counton2.com
CCSO: Goose Creek man arrested on drug, murder charges
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of a man in connection to a July 10 murder. According to CCSO, Vinson Robinson (33) was taken into custody Thursday night after deputies discovered drugs on him during a traffic stop. CCSO...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Part of Highway 17N in Mt. Pleasant back open
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two lanes northbound on Highway 17 and Oakland Market are back open after a crash. Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.
Charleston officers work to save man in crisis
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) helped to save the life of a man who was threatening to jump from the North Bridge over the weekend. Law enforcement officials from both CPD and the North Charleston Police Department responded to the North Bridge just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding […]
South Carolina couple says they were ‘kidnapped’ in police raid
A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night.
live5news.com
2 cats dead following West Ashley structure fire
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that left two cats dead Thursday morning. Crews responded to Ashley Crossing Drive in West Ashley around 11:00 a.m. At the scene, fire officials reported seeing smoke in front of the building. They entered the building...
Comments / 0