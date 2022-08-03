ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge

By Bryce Jacquot
WIS-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wistv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a July 10 shooting that left another man dead. Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple other drug charges. Deputies responded...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes lanes on Folly Rd eastbound near George Griffith

UPDATE: According to CPD, eastbound lanes of Folly Road reopened at 10:50 a.m. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Folly Road eastbound. Charleston Police Department says eastbound lanes on Folly Road are closed from George Griffith to Fort Johnson Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Man jailed after argument turned physical at Trio club

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man following an alleged assault that happened early Friday morning at a club downtown. Christian Reyes (23), of Goose Creek, was arrested after being escorted out of Trio by club staffers for assaulting another individual, according to a report obtained by News 2. Police say the victim […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say

UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police searching for missing woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Gabrielle Smith, 23, has not had contact with anyone since July 27 and reportedly suffers from mental health problems, including PTSD and several brain injuries. Smith is described...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday. Noah Sibley, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and battery as well as kidnapping, a police report states. According to the incident report, officers responded to...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Cpd
counton2.com

NCPD: Third person arrested for June homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a third person in connection to a June 22 homicide. Derwin Lucas Jr. was arrested for the incident, which took place around 1:18 a.m. on McKnight Drive. Two people were shot, one of whom died...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP responding to crash with injuries in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Friday responded to a three-vehicle collision with injuries in Berkeley County. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway 176. As of 10:30 p.m., the scene was still active. SCHP said that there were injuries, but […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

MPPD: Crash blocking two lanes on 17N

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Friday responded to a collision on Highway 17. According to MPPD, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 17 and Oakland Market. As of shortly after 4:30 p.m., two northbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: Goose Creek man arrested on drug, murder charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of a man in connection to a July 10 murder. According to CCSO, Vinson Robinson (33) was taken into custody Thursday night after deputies discovered drugs on him during a traffic stop. CCSO...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston officers work to save man in crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) helped to save the life of a man who was threatening to jump from the North Bridge over the weekend. Law enforcement officials from both CPD and the North Charleston Police Department responded to the North Bridge just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 cats dead following West Ashley structure fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that left two cats dead Thursday morning. Crews responded to Ashley Crossing Drive in West Ashley around 11:00 a.m. At the scene, fire officials reported seeing smoke in front of the building. They entered the building...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy