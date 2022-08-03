Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type

Read on ktul.com
Related
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA to offer new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting Monday, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will begin offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to unvaccinated veterans and their spouses and caregivers. VA employees and CHAMPVA recipients are also eligible. The new vaccine uses a protein-based technology, such as the ones use for...
KTUL
Hay shortage could make beef scarce in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s brutal droughts have brought havoc on crops. But when farms suffer, ranches suffer too. One of the most important crops in America is not corn, wheat, or barley, but hay. When grass dies in the winter, farm animals have to eat something. The...
KXII.com
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
KTUL
Tulsa Young Professionals host 918 Lead workshop
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On August 5 and 6, Tulsa Young Professionals hosted 918 Lead. 918 Lead is a nonpartisan civil servant training camp to develop Oklahoma's next generation of leaders. This two-day bootcamp was lead by current and former elected officials as well as political consultants to prepare...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students
The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
New board game has Oklahoma connection
TULSA, Okla. — A new board game gaining global recognition has an Oklahoma connection. Zac Rovang is a registered nurse at Hillcrest and is co-creator of the new board game Mantle of the Keeper. The game involves two to four players competing to be the last one standing. The...
KTUL
Can you be sued for taking someone to get an abortion?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "If you need somebody to take you somewhere, out of state, whatever, hit me up, I don’t care, we’ll do it," said Tuck Davion. That was the Facebook post that Davion put out into the internet following Oklahoma's new law against abortion. And it wasn't too long before he got a reply.
KTUL
A New Leaf to host series of open interviews
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is holding a series of open interviews for both part-time and full-time positions. They are seeking Direct Support Staff to help people with disabilities live on their own. “This is a chance to make a difference in the lives of people with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Dog Day of Summer event happening in Bartlesville
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dog Day of summer will be held today, August 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Frontier Swimming Pool located at 312 South Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville. The pool will be closed to people starting today as well. The cost for the event...
KOCO
Live your values and leave Oklahoma, California governor tells film industry
OKLAHOMA CITY — California’s governor is telling film executives not to do business in Oklahoma. Gov. Gavin Newsom put an ad in Variety magazine this week accusing Oklahoma of waging an assault on essential rights, specifically abortion access. He said California shares filmmakers’ values. The ad was...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases, 84 additional deaths since last week
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,128,298. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 1,372. The Oklahoma State Department...
Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s
Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma Abortion Advocates Want State to Copy Kansas
Oklahoma abortion advocates cheered this week when Kansas voters stated their decision to protect abortion rights by disallowing a state constitution amendment to be considered that would restrict abortion access. Nearly 60% of voters said NO to the amendment. Because Oklahoma and Kansas share a border and some political values,...
KTUL
Oklahoma's Sales Tax Holiday begins in time for back-to-school shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday in Oklahoma. The 4.5% sales tax is waived on clothing, footwear, and items under $100 at retailers just in time for back-to-school shopping. In addition to no sales tax, plenty of locations have decided to also run deals on...
City of Bixby responds to neighborhood's complaints over sewage leak
This is happening in the Seven Lakes addition just south of 121st and Sheridan. Calls to the City of Bixby, the Tulsa Health Department and the builder didn't seem to fix the problem.
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
New Poll Puts Oklahoma Fifth In The Nation For Bridge Conditions
Drivers are optimistic about Oklahoma bridges after a new report puts the state fifth in the nation for highway bridge conditions. In 2004, Oklahoma ranked 49th. Oklahoma Department of Transportation executive director Tim Gatz said that this is a huge turnaround. "That's taken diligence and new resources," Gatz said. "That's...
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, Oklahoma leaders discuss manufacturing issues
Congressman Kevin Hern, local leaders discuss issues local manufacturers are facing and supply chain issues
KTUL
OSU students make recommendations for sustainable practices on campus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students are leading the charge to recommend environmental sustainable practices on campus. Two environmental science undergraduate students Daussin Afonso and Julia Frusciante, researched sustainable water drainage systems on campus last spring. They provided recommendations for several locations. “We were interested in this...
Comments / 2