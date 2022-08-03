Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "If you need somebody to take you somewhere, out of state, whatever, hit me up, I don’t care, we’ll do it," said Tuck Davion. That was the Facebook post that Davion put out into the internet following Oklahoma's new law against abortion. And it wasn't too long before he got a reply.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO