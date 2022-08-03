ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Apartment fire in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A second-floor apartment in a building on Thompson Street in the City of Port Jervis late Saturday morning damaged the kitchen area of the residence, fire officials said. The fire was quickly knocked down with damage limited to the one area of the apartment. One occupant...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

One Killed In Crash On New City Roadway

One person was killed in a crash on a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Rockland County around noontime Saturday, Aug. 6 in New City in the area of Little Tor Road between Tor Terrace and Morland Road and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, Clarkstown Police said.
NEW CITY, NY
Rockland County, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Areas of Sullivan lose power with brief storm

MONTICELLO – Areas of Sullivan County lost power and internet service late Thursday afternoon when strong winds whipped through the the region. Several parts of the county have trees and power lines down. Police and fire departments have been called out to several scenes. Motorists are advised to drive...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY

In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Water line project creates Five Corners traffic nightmare

VAILS GATE – Construction of a water line from the Village of Kiryas Joel to New Windsor has caused major traffic jams in the Five Corners area of New Windsor and Town Supervisor George Meyers wants something done about it. He is concerned that the back-ups are a safety...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
News 12

Prosecutor: Couple in their 80s died in Morris Township house fire

A house fire in Morris Township killed a couple in their mid-80s. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says the fire started just before 3 a.m. at the home on Normandy Heights Road. It claimed the lives of Robert and Gemma Ricciardi. Only two chimneys remained after firefighters extinguished the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
spectrumlocalnews.com

CDC deploys team to New York to investigate potential polio outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has deployed a team to New York to investigate a potential outbreak of polio. This comes after the virus was recently found in at least seven wastewater samples from Rockland and Orange counties. The state health department says the samples are...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

FEMA: NYC residents at risk of not being protected from floods

As floods from storms are becoming a larger risk with the changing climate, New York City residents are particularly vulnerable. This is due to there being 520 miles of waterfront around the city. Many residents need to know if they have flood insurance because of this risk. Most people can...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
