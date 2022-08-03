Read on westchester.news12.com
Apartment fire in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A second-floor apartment in a building on Thompson Street in the City of Port Jervis late Saturday morning damaged the kitchen area of the residence, fire officials said. The fire was quickly knocked down with damage limited to the one area of the apartment. One occupant...
Wanted: City of Newburgh, NY Needs Police Officers, How to Apply?
There are many people that grow up wanting to be police officers. Maybe you are one of them, maybe you are not. There are many challenges to becoming an officer. You need to be physically fit, motivated, and want to help people. Yes, there are a few more traits or...
One Killed In Crash On New City Roadway
One person was killed in a crash on a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Rockland County around noontime Saturday, Aug. 6 in New City in the area of Little Tor Road between Tor Terrace and Morland Road and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, Clarkstown Police said.
Fire officials: 1 person dead in fire at Monroe home
Fire officials say they received a call around 9 a.m. about smoke coming out of the windows and roof of the home.
Injured bear spotted in Greenburgh
A bear with an injured right raw has been seen limping around Dobbs Ferry.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Areas of Sullivan lose power with brief storm
MONTICELLO – Areas of Sullivan County lost power and internet service late Thursday afternoon when strong winds whipped through the the region. Several parts of the county have trees and power lines down. Police and fire departments have been called out to several scenes. Motorists are advised to drive...
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Water line project creates Five Corners traffic nightmare
VAILS GATE – Construction of a water line from the Village of Kiryas Joel to New Windsor has caused major traffic jams in the Five Corners area of New Windsor and Town Supervisor George Meyers wants something done about it. He is concerned that the back-ups are a safety...
HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory in effect until Monday night in Hudson Valley; storms possible
Storm Watch Meteorologist Alex Calamia says to expect a partly sunny day with a few storms.
Lane Closure Expected For Stretch Of I-84 In East Fishkill
Officials announced a planned lane closure for a stretch of I-84 in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists in Dutchess and Putnam counties should expect one lane of I-84 eastbound to close between Exit 50 (Lime Kiln Road) in East Fishkill and Exit 68 (I-684) in Southeast.
Prosecutor: Couple in their 80s died in Morris Township house fire
A house fire in Morris Township killed a couple in their mid-80s. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says the fire started just before 3 a.m. at the home on Normandy Heights Road. It claimed the lives of Robert and Gemma Ricciardi. Only two chimneys remained after firefighters extinguished the...
Rockland nursery must adjust to the heat
One Rockland businesses has to adjust how it operates when temperatures get as high as today's.
CDC deploys team to New York to investigate potential polio outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has deployed a team to New York to investigate a potential outbreak of polio. This comes after the virus was recently found in at least seven wastewater samples from Rockland and Orange counties. The state health department says the samples are...
FEMA: NYC residents at risk of not being protected from floods
As floods from storms are becoming a larger risk with the changing climate, New York City residents are particularly vulnerable. This is due to there being 520 miles of waterfront around the city. Many residents need to know if they have flood insurance because of this risk. Most people can...
ALERT CENTER: Roslyn fire officials warn residents about text message scam
The text is attempting to sell Roslyn Rescue apparel.
More lanternflies spotted in North Bergen
Residents of a Hudson County apartment have spotted more lanternflies, and one woman says it is impacting her quality of life.
Mandatory water restrictions go into place in Kingston
The Board of Water Commissioners put volunteer restrictions into place on July 14 but say they are now force to put compulsory limits into effect.
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found.
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
