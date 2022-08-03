Read on southeastgeorgiatoday.com
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. students return to class
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Once again, a new group of students will be starting off the new school year this time in Effingham County on Thursday. They are ready but also always staying on their toes as the first day is always a little hectic. Especially as the enrollment...
wtoc.com
Toombs County students head back to the classroom
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County High School Principal Marissa Morris says they welcomed back more than 820 students on Friday. She says this is the highest number of students they’ve had in a while. It’s all smiles in the hallways as students get accommodated to their new...
wtoc.com
Statesboro’s Kiwanis Club starts program to pay for field trips
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro civic group wants to expand education for Bulloch County children. They’ve started a program to help pay for field trips right in their own backyard. The price of a child’s ticket on a field trip might not sound like much. But, multiply it...
WRDW-TV
Parent’s concerns on COVID rise as schools are back in session
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Schools and elementary schools in Richmond County are starting off the 2022 school year and one of the concerns for parents is COVID. We talked to a professor of infectious diseases about it and he says to worry less. Empty buses and full classrooms...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern students move-in to the Statesboro campus
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 4,500 of Georgia Southern’s 20,000 students in Statesboro move on to campus this weekend. university leaders say they try to make the process as personable as they do efficient - rain or shine. It’s the busiest weekend in the Boro with thousands of...
Savannah, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vidalia High School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on August 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Family, dedication fuel Georgia onion grower’s success
Hard work and a do-it-yourself attitude helped make McLain Farms Inc. a successful grower of Vidalia sweet onions. Exponentially rising costs, however, press the business, which has grown onions since the mid-1980s. Brothers Brett and Rusty McLain and their spouses run the Lyons, Georgia, farming operation of 400 acres of...
Optim Orthopedics officially breaks ground on new Statesboro facility
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce held an “official” groundbreaking on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for the new Optim Orthopedics 22,283-square-foot facility in Statesboro. Even though construction began in June, the chamber gathered Optim staff, doctors, leadership and the community to celebrate this momentous expansion. Watch the entire ceremony...
thegeorgeanne.com
Don’t Get Lost in The Sauce
You are getting a chance to attend Georgia Southern University; temptations will be at an all-time high. It’s your first time leaving your parent’s bird nest, and you will be flooded with a deep selection of activities to indulge in. What will you do? Will you partake in...
wtoc.com
Increased interest rates impact on Hinesville housing market
HINESVILLE Ga. (WTOC) - The Federal Reserve increased interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point last week, marking the fourth increase of the year, which could have an impact on mortgage rates and the housing market. Realtor Jimmy Shanken says there’s always a need for housing in Hinesville,...
wtoc.com
School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill council members sign agreement to improve Belfast Keller Road
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill City Council members recently signed a non-binding agreement that lays out how the city will work with the county and developer Raydient LLC to widen parts of Belfast Keller Road and improve intersections. The project on the county-owned road is expected to cost...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Oldest living WWII nurse celebrates her 108th birthday in Central Georgia
DUBLIN, Ga. — The oldest living WWII nurse celebrated her 108th birthday right here in Central Georgia. The Carl Vinson Medical Center threw Meta Monteleon a birthday celebration to recognize her for her service. For nurses Tina Montford and Nicole Dent, Monteleon has plenty of nuggets of wisdom to...
wtoc.com
Former Ga. state representative sentenced for stalking charges
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Georgia state representative from Tattnall County has been sentenced for stalking in Bulloch County. Delvis Dutton was charged in April 2021 with stalking and trespassing at the home of a former employee and trying to contact the employee. He was also charged with placing a Wi-Fi camera outside her home.
WJCL
Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
valdostatoday.com
Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident
EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro
Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Local insurance agent charged with identity fraud, reporting and disposition of premiums
LYONS, Ga (WSAV) — A local insurance agent is being charged with identity fraud and reporting and disposition of premiums this afternoon. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Kerri Monroe, 48, of Lyons, Ga is being charged with five counts of identity fraud and seven counts of reporting and disposition of […]
