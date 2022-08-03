ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. students return to class

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Once again, a new group of students will be starting off the new school year this time in Effingham County on Thursday. They are ready but also always staying on their toes as the first day is always a little hectic. Especially as the enrollment...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Toombs County students head back to the classroom

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County High School Principal Marissa Morris says they welcomed back more than 820 students on Friday. She says this is the highest number of students they’ve had in a while. It’s all smiles in the hallways as students get accommodated to their new...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro’s Kiwanis Club starts program to pay for field trips

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro civic group wants to expand education for Bulloch County children. They’ve started a program to help pay for field trips right in their own backyard. The price of a child’s ticket on a field trip might not sound like much. But, multiply it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vidalia, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Vidalia, GA
City
Swainsboro, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern students move-in to the Statesboro campus

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 4,500 of Georgia Southern’s 20,000 students in Statesboro move on to campus this weekend. university leaders say they try to make the process as personable as they do efficient - rain or shine. It’s the busiest weekend in the Boro with thousands of...
STATESBORO, GA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Family, dedication fuel Georgia onion grower’s success

Hard work and a do-it-yourself attitude helped make McLain Farms Inc. a successful grower of Vidalia sweet onions. Exponentially rising costs, however, press the business, which has grown onions since the mid-1980s. Brothers Brett and Rusty McLain and their spouses run the Lyons, Georgia, farming operation of 400 acres of...
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Optim Orthopedics officially breaks ground on new Statesboro facility

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce held an “official” groundbreaking on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for the new Optim Orthopedics 22,283-square-foot facility in Statesboro. Even though construction began in June, the chamber gathered Optim staff, doctors, leadership and the community to celebrate this momentous expansion. Watch the entire ceremony...
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stc#Federal Student Aid#Checkup#Southeastern Tech#Financial Aid Office
thegeorgeanne.com

Don’t Get Lost in The Sauce

You are getting a chance to attend Georgia Southern University; temptations will be at an all-time high. It’s your first time leaving your parent’s bird nest, and you will be flooded with a deep selection of activities to indulge in. What will you do? Will you partake in...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Increased interest rates impact on Hinesville housing market

HINESVILLE Ga. (WTOC) - The Federal Reserve increased interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point last week, marking the fourth increase of the year, which could have an impact on mortgage rates and the housing market. Realtor Jimmy Shanken says there’s always a need for housing in Hinesville,...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
wtoc.com

Former Ga. state representative sentenced for stalking charges

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Georgia state representative from Tattnall County has been sentenced for stalking in Bulloch County. Delvis Dutton was charged in April 2021 with stalking and trespassing at the home of a former employee and trying to contact the employee. He was also charged with placing a Wi-Fi camera outside her home.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
METTER, GA
valdostatoday.com

Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident

EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
EAST DUBLIN, GA
Grice Connect

Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro

Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy