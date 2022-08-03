ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Organization holds grief camp for kids who have lost loved ones

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A local camp brought together kids who have experienced loss.

The Children’s Grief Camp was hosted by Serenity Hospice and Home in Rochelle. About 16 kids between the ages of 5-13 took part, spending time swimming and playing sports. They also worked on crafts that memorialized those they lost.

Organizers said that it was a chance for the kids to talk about their memories and feelings with those who can relate.

“We hope that it gives them, that they learn that they should talk about it, that it’s okay to talk about what their feeling instead of keeping it inside, and that everybody is different too,” said Cathy Warren, bereavement coordinator at Serenity. “We all grieve differently and that’s it’s okay if they’re sad one day, or even an hour later happy. We’re all over the place with our emotions and all of that is okay.”

Wednesday’s camp concluded with a butterfly release to honor the children’s loved ones.

