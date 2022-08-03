Read on www.wwltv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Man arrested after police chase on I-610 Saturday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was arrested following a police chase Saturday evening on I-610. Around 5:30 p.m., a Louisiana State Trooper observed a 2012 Dodge Journey disregard a traffic signal on Williams Blvd near I-10 in Jefferson Parish. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the...
brproud.com
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
Kenner Police chase ends with crash on I-10, driver at large
KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are looking for a driver who led authorities on a chase through the I-10 before crashing and fleeing on foot Saturday night. According to police, the driver took off during a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Drive in Kenner and hopped onto I-10 East.
NOPD: Two sent to hospital after argument turned violent Saturday
Officers responded to the 6000 block of Downman Road and discovered that the alleged suspect and victim were involved in an altercation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Deputies searching for burglars tied to 35 Bridge City car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the past 15 years, Harry Cassaly and his wife have called Circle West Trailer Park in Bridge City home. The couple says they fell in love with the community and how quiet and homey the area felt. But after a recent string of car break-ins,...
wbrz.com
One killed, three injured when car slammed into dump truck on I-10 in Slidell, State Police says
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man was killed early Saturday morning when the car he was riding in rear-ended a dump truck on I-10 in Slidell. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on I-10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Miss.
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
Daylight shooting in New Orleans East
Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slidell Police: 14-year-old arrested after posting picture of ATV involved in chase on social media
DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A 14-year-old has been arrested detectives say he led several Slidell police officers on a high-speed off-road chase in an ATV, leaving at least one person injured. According to the Slidell Police Department, the juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday around 3 […]
houmatimes.com
Houma man, woman arrested on multiple felony charges, including theft of a motor vehicle
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man and woman in connection with a disturbance complaint, that led to the theft of a motor vehicle. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division arrested Bryan Kelly Wright and Tara Michelle Heigl on multiple felony related charges associated with the investigation.
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
Armed man robs Chalmette business — Can you help police ID him?
CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed a Chalmette business at gunpoint. On Thursday evening, police responded to a robbery at a business in 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive. When the man entered the business, he pulled out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOPD investigates 3 homicides within 24 hours
Three people were killed in New Orleans over the past 24 hours says the New Orleans Police Department. The latest homicide happened late Friday morning in the 1300 block of Elysian
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
WWL-TV
Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead
NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
WDSU
Homicide in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Fifth District officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, and upon their arrival, located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced...
37-year-old shot and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue Friday afternoon: NOPD
On August 5, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the South 7th Ward.
NOLA.com
Jewelry stolen from three Lakeview houses; New Orleans police seek burglar
New Orleans police are looking for a burglar who stole jewelry from three houses in Lakeview and Lake Vista. Surveillance cameras recorded a masked man who police think stole from the homes Tuesday and drove away in a silver Toyota Camry. Anyone with information on the crimes was asked to...
NOLA.com
Man killed in 7th Ward on Friday morning, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in the 7th Ward on Friday morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD said they were notified of the homicide in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around 11:14 a.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the...
Information on four separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center released: OPSO
According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, the incidents happened in the past eight days.
Comments / 0