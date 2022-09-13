ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best DDR4 and DDR5 RAM Deals for September 2022

By John Levite
Windows Central
Windows Central
 19 hours ago

If you haven't upgraded your RAM in a while, you might want to think about it. RAM is one of the simplest things to upgrade on your PC that leads to one of the largest steps up in performance. With better, faster, and more RAM you can do so many more things on your PC. It is the key to multi-tasking with multiple programs or loads of browser tabs or whatever. The more you do on your computer, the more RAM you need.

Over the last couple of years, thanks in large part to things outside all of our control, RAM prices skyrocketed and fluctuated a lot. These days, though, the prices are normalizing and deals can be found once again. Of course, the release of the new generation DDR5 SDRAM in 2020 means good things for deals, too. DDR4 was around for a long time and is still perfectly viable, but as the latest version is adopted more and more the previous generation will drop in price.

Whether you're looking for the newest tech or just want to upgrade an older machine, we've got all the best deals right here.

Best DDR4 RAM deals:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdBxE_0h3ia4sF00

Neo Forza Faye 16GB (2x8GB DDR4 3200 $60 $48.99 at Newegg

A great budget kit that has sold as low as $49 but has also gone as high as $80 in the past. Has a timing of 16-18-18-36 and a 1.35V voltage. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7D58_0h3ia4sF00

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3200 $70 $59.99 at Amazon

This memory kit is optimized for both Intel and AMD motherboards and includes plenty of headroom for overclocking. Plus it has a low profile so it can fit in small form factor computers. Supports Intel XMP 2.0 for easy installation and setup, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fi5n0_0h3ia4sF00

Silicon Power 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3200 $75 $55.99 at Amazon

You get timing of 16-18-18-38 and a voltage of 1.35V. The RAM includes a heatsink mechanism and supports Intel XMP for easy overclocking. This is also historically the lowest price we've ever seen. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdDIo_0h3ia4sF00

Team T-Force Delta 16GB (2x8GB) 3600MHz $80 $59.99 at Newegg

If you're shopping on a budget, but you also want that white aesthetic then this is a great option for you. The RAM supports Intel XMP 2.0 for overclocking so you can get the most out of it. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZPgb_0h3ia4sF00

G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3600 $75 $73.99 at Newegg

The timing for this memory includes 16-19-19-39 with a voltage of 1.35V. G.Skill makes a lot of great budget memory kits, so at this price you should be able to make these work for you for a long time. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qm9h4_0h3ia4sF00

OLOy Blade 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3600 $123 $84.99 at Newegg

This memory kit has timing of 14-14-14-34 and 1.45V voltage. The price is in line with other kits around this level. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZL7s_0h3ia4sF00

TEAMGROUP T-Force Xtreem 16GB (2x8GB) 5066MHz $350 $129.99 at Amazon

This is a super fast, great kit from TEAMGROUP that is actually more expensive than a lot of 32GB kits just because of its speed, which competes with DDR5 kits honestly. The price itself is the best we've ever seen and comes directly from TEAMGROUP. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44U2QF_0h3ia4sF00

Mushkin Redline Lumina 32GB (2x16GB) 4000MHz $165 $136.99 at Amazon

In 2021, this memory kit was selling for as much as $240. Since the new year it has dropped a lot in price. But even then, the drop to $130 here is the first time it has gone below $140. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mddke_0h3ia4sF00

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 3200 $175 $139.99 at Amazon

If you've got all four sockets on your motherboard available and want to get up to 32GB, then you can't go wrong with this kit from Corsair. These have room for overclocking and are optimized for both Intel and AMD motherboards. You'll even be able to use Corsair's iCue software to change the lighting. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkKIv_0h3ia4sF00

G.Skill Trident Z Royal Series 32GB 3200MHz $170 $142.99 at Amazon

This memory kit peaked around $230 in 2021 and has been selling for an average closer to $170 the last few months. Today's drop is one of its lowest even when prices were normal. Plus, this is an outstanding kit that performs really well and is one of our favorites particularly for the aesthetics. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305a6g_0h3ia4sF00

TeamGroup Elite Plus 64GB (2x32GB) DDR4 3200 $225 $192.99 at Amazon

Even discounted, this is an investment for RAM but the price is a great low compared to what it normally sells for. Plus it's a safe bet you haven't upgraded to 64GB yet, so maybe now is your time. View Deal

Best DDR5 RAM deals:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8iCk_0h3ia4sF00

Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) 4800MHz $230 $139.99 at Amazon

Very similar to other RAM on this list, this is the cheapest because it's the slowest, but that don't mean much when the speeds are already much faster than most DDR4 kits. The price is its lowest ever considering it was going for as much as $260 in May. View Deal

Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5200 $200 $159.99 at Amazon

We saw this RAM drop to $180 for Prime Day, but it did bounce back up in price a bit afterwards. Right now it has actually beaten that price by a bit, which is great considering it was going for as much as $250 in May. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICAR8_0h3ia4sF00

Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) 5600MHz $210 $159.99 at Best Buy

Another member of the Corsair family going on sale, but this one comes from Best Buy this time. Essentially you just need to decide how much you want to spend and what sort of speed you want, but you should be able to find a good deal with the Corsair Vengeance lineup if you're looking for DDR5. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4j0R_0h3ia4sF00

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB DDR5 5200 $290 $199.99 at Amazon

We actually shared a deal on this RAM during Prime Day when it had dropped to around $270 because that was pretty impressive compared to its regular price. This deal blows that one out of the water and is easily its lowest ever. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WjNH_0h3ia4sF00

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5600 $340 $232.99 at Amazon

Great RAM for a build using a white aesthetic. This memory kit was selling for as much as $340 in late June, and it dropped to $315 for Prime Day. Now it's down to an all-new low price. View Deal

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6200 $360 $279.99 at Newegg

Use the code W3BBV2348 to save an extra $20 during checkout. We don't see a lot of DDR5 deals, and to be honest this still isn't as affordable as DDR4 is currently, but if you want the latest and the greatest and want to save some money you could do a lot worse than this deal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIwWT_0h3ia4sF00

G.Skill Trident Z5 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6000 $340 $269.99 at Amazon

This memory kit has been steadily dropping in price over the last several months. In February, it was going for as much as $470 with incremental drops since then. Last month, it hit a new low of $320. And today we're breaking records all over again. Will it go lower? Who knows, but I'd hate to see it jump back up before you grabbed it for yourself! View Deal

Spotting RAM Deals

RAM is hard to track as far as finding the best value from every iteration. There are just so many brands and so many capacities and so many different speeds to keep track of. The best way to to decide what RAM works for you is just to decide how much of a capacity you need and then how much money you want to spend. Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg are the top online retailers for the best RAM deals, but you might be able to find some solid discounts at local computer stores, too. Check out the Windows Central Ultimate RAM buyer's guide for more information on making the best decision.

Community Policy