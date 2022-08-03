ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dispatchers: Car, semi crash near Grandville

By Rachel Van Gilder
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car and semi-truck were involved in a crash southwest of Grandville Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Quincy Street near Kenowa Avenue SW in Jamestown Township, Ottawa County dispatchers said.

Dispatchers did not release any information about injuries.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash.

