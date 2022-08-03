Read on doorcountypulse.com
In Memoriam: Francha Barnard
Editor’s Note: Poetry is something readers of the Peninsula Pulse are accustomed to finding in our Literature section. It’s not something they’ll come across in our Community section – at least not 99% of the time. This week, we’re changing that up. Francha Barnard of Baileys...
Letter to the Editor: A Tribute to a Friend: Francha Barnard
Baileys Harbor lost one of our own last week. You might have seen her walking around town – a little lady, in all kinds of weather, striding through a town she loved. Francha had her hands, thoughts, beliefs and convictions in many endeavors. You might have observed her in action at our town meetings over the years adding her voice and concerns. Oh, we can’t forget her two Ps – poetry and politics!
DCHS Featured Pet: Lilly
Lilly is a wonderful, 3½-year-old dog who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This fun gal enjoys frolicking in the water and playing ball. Like all dogs at WHS, Lilly (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50692698) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home with...
Letter to the Editor: Whittling
The more mature I get, the more life whittles away at me. First, it was my hearing. I find myself saying, “Pardon me” often. Recently, I gave myself a self eye exam in Baileys Harbor, the town where I live, on the signage of the new building in town. I sat across the street with my pickleboard paddle and covered each eye and got every letter.
Letter to the Editor: Not a Fan of New Signage
Congratulations, Baileys Harbor! You win, hands down. I felt Sister Bay held the title easily with our top-of-the-bluff tenements (not bad-looking buildings, but, like tenements in Chicago, too many buildings in too little space, destroying our village bluff) and our two big warehouse buildings, far out of proportion with the rest of the village.
Fresh Take 42 Offers New Twist on Healthful Food
With white siding on the outside and wood on the inside, the high ceilinged Fresh Take 42 looks much like a barn, a fitting backdrop for the restaurant’s homemade dishes. Sitting just north of the Red Putter in Ephraim, the eatery created by Ashe Rider and partner Dave Reera is a labor of love in its first season in the former home of Joe Jo’s Pizza.
Sons of Norway Picnic Moves Inside
The Sons of Norway H.R. Holand Lodge in Sturgeon Bay will hold its Aug. 8 picnic at Bay View Lutheran Church, 340 West Maple St. in Sturgeon Bay. Social hour will start at 11 am, and lunch will follow. Questions? Call 920.743.8992 and leave a message.
$26,000 Awarded During July 100+WWC Event
The 100+ Women Who Care (100+WWC) of Door County recognized and awarded grants to three local nonprofits during the organization’s July giving event. In four years, the circle has grown to 366 givers and has awarded more than $328,000 to 41 nonprofit organizations. Door County Partnership for Children and...
Land Trust Gathering Celebrates Conservation Efforts
Door County Land Trust will host its annual gathering for its members and the public Aug. 21, 3-6:30 pm, at the conservation-easement property of Sandy and Ed Miller, 2401 E. Meadow in Baileys Harbor. The event will include an introduction of the Land Trust’s new executive director, Emily Wood, who...
Grants Available for Home-Based Child Care Providers
Door County families rely heavily on home-based child care providers to care for young children, so their work is very important. Now current and future home-based child care providers may apply for a grant through United Way of Door County – funded by the Women’s Fund of Door County – that’s intended to support high-quality, accessible, affordable home-based child care and acknowledge the cost of operating a labor-intensive business that creates wear on providers’ homes.
PODCAST: 911, What’s Your Emergency?
As Door County’s population and numbers of visitors continue to rise, so do the calls for help due to car crashes, falls, and accidents on the water and local trails. Aaron LeClair, director of the Door County Emergency Services department, joins Debra Fitzgerald in the Baileys Harbor studio to talk about the growing demand for his department, the top emergency calls they receive, where those emergencies are most likely to happen, educational opportunities to prevent emergencies and what the future holds for his county-wide department.
Obituary: Laverne M. Eggert
Laverne (Reince) Eggert, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, died on August 3, 2022, at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. Laverne was born on July 25, 1929, in Maplewood to Modest and Elsie (Rose) Reince. She grew up in a home that was always surrounded with family and friends, she often spoke of family being her greatest blessing.
