ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Ironton Tribune

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug charges

A South Point man was indicted for the death of another person. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, caused the death of another “as a proximate result of the offender’s committing or attempting to commit a felony” on June 26, 2022.
SOUTH POINT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
q95fm.net

Domestic Dispute Escalates To Shooting in Lawrence County

A woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in Lawrence County. Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened early Friday morning on Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a married couple having a dispute and during that, the husband, Herbert Fletcher, shot his wife Kelly.
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Possible Abduction in Ross County

Ross – Multiple law enforcement and first responders are heading to the scene of a possible abduction where a woman was held against her will. According to early reports a female has claimed she was taken by a couple and was tied up on her hands and feet and held at knifepoint. She claims she escaped and met officers in the area of 200 Block of 772.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife. Kentucky State Police say that they received a call from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department about a shooting that occurred during the early hours of Friday morning. They responded to Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville, Kentucky where they determined that 43-year-old Herbert […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Southern Ohio#Drug Trafficking#Heroin#Possession Of Drugs
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Two Women Arrested and Charged for $26.38 in Stolen Goods from Walmart

Chillicothe – Two women were arrested for some minor items after attempting to flee the scene of Walmart after a theft. Loss Prevention called police reporting that two females in a black sedan with a loud exhaust were fleeing the scene on 8/04/22 around 8:45 pm. When police arrived they found the vehicle on River trace Lane traveling quickly. A traffic stop was performed, and the two women the driver,
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Lawrence man charged with shooting wife

LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County man is in jail and his wife is in the hospital, following a shooting early Friday morning. Police were called just after midnight to a home on Rockcastle Lane over a report of a shooting. Kelley Fletcher, 39, told police she was arguing...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSAZ

Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky early Friday morning, Kentucky State Police reports. According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband, 43 year-old Herbert Fletcher. The shooting was reported at Rockcastle...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Times

Organized & Major Crimes Task Force assists the Ohio Adult Authority and U.S. Marshals

Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless announce that on August 2nd, 2022, at approximately 12:00hrs, Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount, Ohio.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Head-on crash along route 22 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 22 near Mill Road in Pickaway County shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. The names of those involved and the extent of any injuries were not...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County Investigating After Woman Ran Over in County

ROSS – A woman is in serious condition after being struck and left in Chillicothe. The call came in around in the early hours of Friday morning around 1:50 am of a woman hit by a car and injured seriously. Deputies responded to Hard Tail Saloon where the adult...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Fatal ATV accident reported in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal ATV accident happened Friday morning in Letart, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff tells WSAZ.com the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Lieving Road. The person who died in the accident was 53 years old. Matt Gregg, deputy fire...
MASON COUNTY, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/3/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Johnny Puckett, 39 of Olive Hill, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, for...
CARTER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy