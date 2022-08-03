Read on www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com
Sandra Kirian
3d ago
I’m definitely Confused by this article. It has 2 people’s Pictures. Were they both arrested 🧐🧐?? Very very confusing article!!
WTAP
Three people facing drug charges after warrant search in Meigs County
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people are facing drug charges in Meigs County. Willie Causey, 40 years old of Middleport, Austin Billingsley, 21 years old of Athens, and Stacy Jacks, 44 years old of Middleport, were all charged after a warrant search on August 4. According to a news release...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect in Pike Co. who has stolen car, gun
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pike County are continuing their search this weekend for a wanted man in connection to a homicide. Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says that Charles Jeffrey Meddock, 50, is sought for questioning in Deric Lansing’s death. Meddock is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 250lbs.
Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
WSAZ
Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
wnewsj.com
Justice and how Ohio’s bail system works
Recently, right here in Clinton County, a local person heard a knock on the door. When they answered, they met the Special Response Team of our local police department. The team was there to execute a search warrant. They searched the home, gathered evidence, and charged the resident with a serious crime. That very day, the person went to jail.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Possible Abduction in Ross County
Ross – Multiple law enforcement and first responders are heading to the scene of a possible abduction where a woman was held against her will. According to early reports a female has claimed she was taken by a couple and was tied up on her hands and feet and held at knifepoint. She claims she escaped and met officers in the area of 200 Block of 772.
sciotopost.com
Pike County Searches for Man Who Has Information on Man Found Dead
Pike – Pike county is searching for a man who may have information on a person found deceased. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio. The...
Ironton Tribune
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug charges
A South Point man was indicted for the death of another person. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, caused the death of another “as a proximate result of the offender’s committing or attempting to commit a felony” on June 26, 2022.
WSAZ
3 arrested on drugs charges
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested on drug-related charges after a search by officers turned up heroin, fentanyl and other evidence, the Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force said. It happened Thursday after officers searched an apartment along South Third Avenue in Middleport. Officers say one suspect...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping in Ross Co. as suspect leads chase
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A woman is safe and a man is in custody after he allegedly held her hostage with ties and shackles. It all went down in Ross County at around 2:30 p.m. near Nipgen. A homeowner in the area called 9-1-1 after he said he found a...
City Council announces agenda
The Portsmouth City Council announced its agenda and legislature for its meeting on Monday, August 8th at 6 p.m in its regular location at 728 2nd Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. The following items were listed on the agenda. Second reading ordinances. An Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to enter into the...
Southern Ohio: An area of rich medical history
PORTSMOUTH — Not long before Debbie Daniels was set to turn in her badge to retire as a medical liaison for SOMC, she was contacted by a surgeon’s son who wanted to locate a memorial stone in his late father’s honor. Debbie contacted Diane Applegate to see if she would be interested in helping with locating the memorial.
WSYX ABC6
Exclusive: Jury questionnaire released for George Wagner IV's murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The jury questionnaire for the upcoming murder trial of George Wagner IV indicates how the prosecution and defense may be approaching their cases. Local 12 was the first outlet to obtain the 21-page document Friday after petitioning the court last week for access. Jury selection...
sciotopost.com
Ross County Investigating After Woman Ran Over in County
ROSS – A woman is in serious condition after being struck and left in Chillicothe. The call came in around in the early hours of Friday morning around 1:50 am of a woman hit by a car and injured seriously. Deputies responded to Hard Tail Saloon where the adult...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. woman sentenced for drunken high-speed chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Williamsport woman who led troopers on a drunken high-speed chase back in April has been sentenced to prison. The Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office told the Guardian that Christina Thornton, of Williamsport, will spend the next 18 months behind bars. In April, troopers received...
Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail
PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
sciotopost.com
“Knock and Talks” Aimed at Drug Trafficking Produce Five Arrests in Nelsonville
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Nelsonville Police Department, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and Hocking College Police Department conducted a target enforcement detail aimed at drug trafficking. Chief Scott Fitch reports that the event...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Two Women Arrested and Charged for $26.38 in Stolen Goods from Walmart
Chillicothe – Two women were arrested for some minor items after attempting to flee the scene of Walmart after a theft. Loss Prevention called police reporting that two females in a black sedan with a loud exhaust were fleeing the scene on 8/04/22 around 8:45 pm. When police arrived they found the vehicle on River trace Lane traveling quickly. A traffic stop was performed, and the two women the driver,
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
