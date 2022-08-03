ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Comments / 2

Sandra Kirian
3d ago

I’m definitely Confused by this article. It has 2 people’s Pictures. Were they both arrested 🧐🧐?? Very very confusing article!!

Reply
2
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
NEW PLYMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
wnewsj.com

Justice and how Ohio’s bail system works

Recently, right here in Clinton County, a local person heard a knock on the door. When they answered, they met the Special Response Team of our local police department. The team was there to execute a search warrant. They searched the home, gathered evidence, and charged the resident with a serious crime. That very day, the person went to jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Possible Abduction in Ross County

Ross – Multiple law enforcement and first responders are heading to the scene of a possible abduction where a woman was held against her will. According to early reports a female has claimed she was taken by a couple and was tied up on her hands and feet and held at knifepoint. She claims she escaped and met officers in the area of 200 Block of 772.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug charges

A South Point man was indicted for the death of another person. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, caused the death of another “as a proximate result of the offender’s committing or attempting to commit a felony” on June 26, 2022.
SOUTH POINT, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Yost
Person
Tracy Evans
WSAZ

3 arrested on drugs charges

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested on drug-related charges after a search by officers turned up heroin, fentanyl and other evidence, the Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force said. It happened Thursday after officers searched an apartment along South Third Avenue in Middleport. Officers say one suspect...
MIDDLEPORT, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

City Council announces agenda

The Portsmouth City Council announced its agenda and legislature for its meeting on Monday, August 8th at 6 p.m in its regular location at 728 2nd Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. The following items were listed on the agenda. Second reading ordinances. An Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to enter into the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Southern Ohio: An area of rich medical history

PORTSMOUTH — Not long before Debbie Daniels was set to turn in her badge to retire as a medical liaison for SOMC, she was contacted by a surgeon’s son who wanted to locate a memorial stone in his late father’s honor. Debbie contacted Diane Applegate to see if she would be interested in helping with locating the memorial.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#Southern Ohio#Ohio Attorney General#The Ohio Adult Authority#New Boston#Pike County Sheriff
sciotopost.com

Ross County Investigating After Woman Ran Over in County

ROSS – A woman is in serious condition after being struck and left in Chillicothe. The call came in around in the early hours of Friday morning around 1:50 am of a woman hit by a car and injured seriously. Deputies responded to Hard Tail Saloon where the adult...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pickaway Co. woman sentenced for drunken high-speed chase

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Williamsport woman who led troopers on a drunken high-speed chase back in April has been sentenced to prison. The Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office told the Guardian that Christina Thornton, of Williamsport, will spend the next 18 months behind bars. In April, troopers received...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Portsmouth Daily Times

Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail

PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Two Women Arrested and Charged for $26.38 in Stolen Goods from Walmart

Chillicothe – Two women were arrested for some minor items after attempting to flee the scene of Walmart after a theft. Loss Prevention called police reporting that two females in a black sedan with a loud exhaust were fleeing the scene on 8/04/22 around 8:45 pm. When police arrived they found the vehicle on River trace Lane traveling quickly. A traffic stop was performed, and the two women the driver,
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy