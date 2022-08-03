Read on thepewterplank.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Five Chiefs players who’ve gone missing in training camp
There are a handful of players who are generating zero buzz—good or bad—in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. While the 90-man roster might seem overwhelming given the sheer size of it all and the number of competitors at various positions, the truth is that the number of eyes and ears at NFL training camps these days means that we often hear something about nearly every single player on a team’s roster here and there until decisions are made about roster cuts.
Buccaneers need to listen to son of franchise legend
The Buccaneers Ring of Honor is filled with some of the best and most important players in franchise history with one key exception. James Wilder is still the best running back in Buccaneers history. We can split hairs with guys like Mike Alstott, but the main difference with Alstott was...
Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp
Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
Buccaneers receiver drawing high praise during camp
Most NFL fans would be forgiven if they forgot about Russell Gage playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. With all the other massive signings and the “retirement” of Tom Brady, the signing of Gage on a three-year deal slipped under the radar for many. While not...
Buccaneers see another important player with injury questions
As one star receiver in Chris Godwin returns to the field, Mike Evans has hamstring issues pop up as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to have injury trouble this preseason. While the injury is not a serious one, and Evans will likely return quickly, it is yet another question mark for a crucial player. The sheer volume of these types of injuries has to make Bucs fans nervous after all the injuries suffered last year that inevitably hindered the team’s playoff run.
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Back Angels as Underdog, Giants as Favorite and One Total on Sunday)
Football season is approaching, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy Sunday baseball while it still dominates the sports schedule. With 15 games, starting at 12:05 p.m. EST on Sunday, there's plenty of action to bet on. Every day at BetSided, we share some of our favorite plays to help...
