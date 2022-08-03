List: Start dates for private schools in the greater Jacksonville area
Action News Jax has you covered for all your back to school needs. Here is a list of start dates for some private schools in the greater Jacksonville area.
MONDAY, AUGUST 8
Christian Heritage Academy
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9
St. Johns Country Day School
Glynn Academy
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10
Providence School of Jacksonville
Trinity Christian Academy
Bishop Kenny High School - Grade 9
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11
San Jose Episcopal Day School
The Bolles School
Episcopal School of Jacksonville
Bishop Kenny High School - Grades 10, 11, 12
MONDAY, AUGUST 15
Cornerstone Christian School
Seacoast Christian Academy - Preschool campus
The Discovery School
Duval Charter Schools
TUESDAY, AUGUST 16
Riverside Presbyterian Day School
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
Crossroads Christian School
University Christian School
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
The Foundation Academy
