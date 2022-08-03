ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

List: Start dates for private schools in the greater Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IERjz_0h3iYq8u00
Glynn Academy (Google Maps) 

Action News Jax has you covered for all your back to school needs. Here is a list of start dates for some private schools in the greater Jacksonville area.

For a list of public school start dates, visit the Action News Jax Back to School page.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If you don’t see your private school on the list, send it to web@actionnewsjax.com.

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

Christian Heritage Academy

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

St. Johns Country Day School

Glynn Academy

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Providence School of Jacksonville

Trinity Christian Academy

Bishop Kenny High School - Grade 9

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

San Jose Episcopal Day School

The Bolles School

Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Bishop Kenny High School - Grades 10, 11, 12

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

Cornerstone Christian School

Seacoast Christian Academy - Preschool campus

The Discovery School

Duval Charter Schools

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

Riverside Presbyterian Day School

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

Crossroads Christian School

University Christian School

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

The Foundation Academy

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Back-to-School giveaways around Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is your back to school station and today multiple schools and locations around town had some back-to-school giveaways. Students and their parents got more than just school supplies. One of the first places was Jean Ribault High School. Here Students are getting set up with school supplies and parents are getting important information about health insurance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Debra Fine

Back-to-school events this weekend

Kids in Clay County head back to school next week, but there are plenty of back-to-school events to help get your kids ready. Hair Solutions in Green Cove Springs is holding a back-to-school Clips and Kicks event on August 6. There will be free haircuts, shoes, hot dogs, and snow cones. Donations are welcome. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 91 Branscomb Road, suite 16 in Green Cove Springs.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move

Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Bishop Kenny High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
flcourier.com

‘Elopements’ rare but dangerous at nursing homes

There are nearly 1,000 instances of Florida residents who have exited their facilities without permission or super vision. The man was found in the middle of the night with a bloody face, bloody clothes and no pants, in the front yard of a house in Jacksonville that wasn’t his.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

School safety changes in Clay County for upcoming school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There is a new plan in place to keep kids in clay county safe in case of an emergency – like an active shooter. First responders including those law enforcement officials came together about a month ago to discuss those plans. We actually had the chance to sit inside of one of those meetings with school and law enforcement officials.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Mayor Curry ‘drops the mic’ with new podcast about Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is joining the podcast community. Curry announced his new venture Friday with the release of his new podcast called Mic Drop with MLC. According to a news release, the podcast will feature various interviews with different business leaders, athletes, celebrities and change-makers and include conversations about Jacksonville’s potential while highlighting the people that make this city a great place to call home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

New CEO for Leadership Jacksonville

Gracie Simendinger is succeeding Jill Langford Dame as the new Chief Executive Officer for Leadership Jacksonville. Dame announced her retirement in March of this year after serving as CEO since 2013. In a press release issued in June, Simendinger stated, “I am deeply invested in the future success of our...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridianpress.com

Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael

Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
106K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy