List: Start dates for private schools in the greater Jacksonville area

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

Christian Heritage Academy

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

St. Johns Country Day School

Glynn Academy

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Providence School of Jacksonville

Trinity Christian Academy

Bishop Kenny High School - Grade 9

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

San Jose Episcopal Day School

The Bolles School

Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Bishop Kenny High School - Grades 10, 11, 12

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

Cornerstone Christian School

Seacoast Christian Academy - Preschool campus

The Discovery School

Duval Charter Schools

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

Riverside Presbyterian Day School

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

Crossroads Christian School

University Christian School

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

The Foundation Academy

