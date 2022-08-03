Boston Celtics Kevin Durant trade: Jaylen Brown ‘the biggest prize in Brooklyn’s sights’

Read on hardwoodhoudini.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'
Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Headlines This Heat-Jazz Trade
Some people will tell you that life is a rat race. You don’t have to participate, but don’t complain if you get left behind if you refuse to run. Pat Riley knows this. He’s been running for as long as NBA fans can remember. As a general...
LOOK: Kevin Durant Quote Tweets Antonio Brown
Recently, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet from Antonio Brown. The seven-time Pro Bowler is a free agent, but he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his career.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
This Heat-Knicks Trade Sends Cam Reddish To Miami
Potential is a funny thing. It’s tantalizing. The opportunity to see it come to fruition is tantalizing. With that said, you can miss other opportunities waiting for that to happen. That’s especially relevant in the NBA. Some young players don’t impact winning, but it’s clear that they have...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
Could 76ers Call Spurs to Take Tobias Harris in Salary Dump Trade?
The San Antonio Spurs have a lot of salary cap space remaining to take on a big contract in a salary dump trade.
NBA Star Anthony Davis Headlines This Celtics-Lakers Trade
Some NBA rivalries are fleeting. On the other hand, some are sacred. No amount of time could pass that would heal the wounds some franchises have inflicted on each other. Such is the rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. In fact, it’s the greatest rivalry in the history of the NBA – if not American sports in general.
Lakers News: Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma Provide Hot Takes on Austin Reaves
Kyle Kuzma doesn't think that Lakers guard Austin Reaves should shed either of his current nicknames.
lakersnation.com
NBA News: Shaquille O’Neal Thinks Kevin Durant Should ‘Make It Work’ With Nets
The main storyline of the offseason — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request — has kept the NBA in suspense for over a month with no resolution on the horizon. A week before free agency began, Kyrie Irving seemed to be the Nets star most likely to leave Brooklyn. But a few days later, Durant shocked the NBA with the news about his trade request breaking at the end of June.
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Sends Out A Tweet About Brittney Griner
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet about Brittney Griner on Thursday. Irving has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.
Video: Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis spotted together in Los Angeles
During the offseason, NBA players tend to take some time for themselves in order to relax and recharge before a new regular season starts. Oftentimes, players on opposite teams will hang out with each other. Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were recently seen together in Los Angeles. Nets guard Ben Simmons was seen alongside the two players.
This Jazz-Wizards Trade Lands Mike Conley In D.C.
Across the NBA, all 30 teams have the same goal – to win a championship. Whether they’re aiming to win one now, or later, is the relevant question. Some teams will enter 2022-23 with an all-or-nothing mentality. Others will enter into it knowing they’ve got no realistic chance of going all the way.
Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Dishes on LeBron James' Impact on His Career
Kyle Kuzma provided his insights on how LeBron James altered his NBA future during his Lakers tenure.
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.
Lakers Rumors: LA Insider Confident that LeBron James Signs Contract Extension
ESPN's Dave McMenamin explained why he believes that "all signs" indicate that LeBron James will sign an extension with the Lakers.
Report: Knicks making 2 interesting players unavailable for trade
The New York Knicks would do anything for a ring … but they won’t do that. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Knicks want to hang onto both Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes in trade talks. Jones further describes those two players as “priorities” for the Knicks.
