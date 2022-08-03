ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

One lane blocked on I-71 in Norwood due to crash

By Damon Gumbert
WLWT 5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlwt.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

A crash has closed a portion of State Route 32 in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking westbound State Route 32 at Elick Lane has been cleared. State Route 32 is now open to traffic in both directions. A crash has closed one side of a road in Union Township, Friday afternoon. Union Township dispatch confirmed to WLWT...
UNION, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays

COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
Norwood, OH
Traffic
City
Norwood, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton Avenue crash at the I-275 overpass

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized Saturday after a crash on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Colerain Township police. Police said at 4:15 p.m. Hamilton Avenue will remain closed “for several hours.”. It happened around noon at the Interstate 275 overpass...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian seriously injured in Bond Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Bond Hill Saturday morning, according to Lieutenant Colonel Teresa A. Theetge with the Cincinnati Police Department. Theetge says that police arrived at the 4700 block of Reading Road around 12:15 a.m. to investigate the crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wlwt News 5
WLWT 5

Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75

MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
MONROE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on I-71 after a crash in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-71 after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. between the Ridge Avenue and Red Bank Road exits. Delays are expected to...
CINCINNATI, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mass shooting in Cincinnati injures at least 9 people

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m. to disperse a large disorderly crowd. While they were trying to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner: Male hit and killed by train in Evendale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are on scene investigating after a male was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. on East Sharon Road just inside Evendale limits bordering Sharonville. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy