One lane blocked on I-71 in Norwood due to crash

1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving a tractor trailer on Hamilton Avenue
The crash closed down both directions of Hamilton Avenue between Civic Center and Houston, per Colerain Township police. The road is still shut down at this time.
WLWT 5
A crash has closed a portion of State Route 32 in Union Township
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking westbound State Route 32 at Elick Lane has been cleared. State Route 32 is now open to traffic in both directions. A crash has closed one side of a road in Union Township, Friday afternoon. Union Township dispatch confirmed to WLWT...
WLWT 5
A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
Vandalia to close some public facilities Saturday following deadly Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that select public facilities will be closed Saturday following a shooting in Butler Township Friday that killed four Friday afternoon. On social media, Vandalia said that the Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course,...
Driver seriously injures man attempting to cross roadway in Bond Hill
The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Cincinnati police said he remains in serious condition.
Fox 19
1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton Avenue crash at the I-275 overpass
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized Saturday after a crash on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Colerain Township police. Police said at 4:15 p.m. Hamilton Avenue will remain closed “for several hours.”. It happened around noon at the Interstate 275 overpass...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes and causing delays on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The three left lanes and left shoulder are blocked due to a crash at 5th St/Exit 192, according to police. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Stopped traffic is backed up to I-71/US-50/Exit 1. Authorities advise motorists to...
Fox 19
Pedestrian seriously injured in Bond Hill crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Bond Hill Saturday morning, according to Lieutenant Colonel Teresa A. Theetge with the Cincinnati Police Department. Theetge says that police arrived at the 4700 block of Reading Road around 12:15 a.m. to investigate the crash.
WLWT 5
Police: Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car overnight in Bond Hill. Police say a 21-year-old was driving a Dodge Dart south on Reading Road, near the Norwood lateral just after midnight when she struck a 78-year-old man crossing the street. It's not clear...
WLWT 5
Sheriff's office: 1 injured, 1 arrested after shots fired in store parking lot in Deerfield Township
MASON, Ohio — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Deerfield Township Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 9:26 p.m. when deputies were called to a disorderly/intoxicated subject with a weapon in the parking lot of Marshall's in Deerfield Township. The sheriff's...
WLWT 5
Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75
MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 21-year-old killed after car crashes into creek in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died after his car went off the roadway and flipped into a creek in Butler County. It happened around 6:32 a.m. when the driver was traveling south on California Road when his car traveled off the roadway, hit a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
Sheriff: Man dead after driving off road in Butler County
A man is dead after his vehicle went off the road, struck a drainage pipe and flipped into a creek, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
Vandalia police stepping up patrols following Friday’s shooting in Butler Township
VANDALIA — Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse spoke to News Center 7′s John Bedell Saturday and said they have increased staffing since Friday’s shooting in Butler Township. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. He said this was done because the...
UPDATE: At least 2 suspects in Cincinnati shooting that injured 9
CINCINNATI — At least nine people have been injured after a shooting in Cincinnati early Sunday morning. During a noon press conference, Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief John said the victims were eight males and one female ranging in ages between 23 and 47. UC Medical Center said that...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-71 after a crash in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-71 after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. between the Ridge Avenue and Red Bank Road exits. Delays are expected to...
myfox28columbus.com
Mass shooting in Cincinnati injures at least 9 people
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m. to disperse a large disorderly crowd. While they were trying to...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures initial panic following overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the initial panic of many patrons along Main Street asshots began to ring out overnight in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning. At least nine people were shot, police said in an update early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police said it happened at the corner of 13th...
Fox 19
Coroner: Male hit and killed by train in Evendale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are on scene investigating after a male was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. on East Sharon Road just inside Evendale limits bordering Sharonville. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up...
WLWT 5
Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
