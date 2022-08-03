Houston anchor says inflation continues to 'b-tch-slap' Americans on live TV

Read on www.chron.com
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas
A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Houston DJ, 23, Dies After Falling from Balcony of Girlfriend's High-Rise Apartment Building
A DJ on the rise has passed away after falling from an apartment building in Texas on July 4. She was 23 years old. DJ D Baby, real name Darian Lewis, fell four stories from her girlfriend's balcony on the 13th floor and onto the 9th floor pool deck of the Camden Downtown Apartments on Austin Street in Houston, according to police. She was rushed to a local hospital and died on July 13, per Houston Chronicle.
Texas Meteorologist's Warning Of Blackouts Quickly Gets All Too Real
A Texas meteorologist continued discussing scorching temperatures even after a power outage left him in the dark during a forecast on Wednesday. Travis Herzog, a meteorologist for KTRK-TV in Houston, was talking about the chance of blackouts in Texas due to a heat wave when, well, a blackout happened in the studio.
Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him
As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!" Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock. Horned lizards are a threatened species in Texas, but efforts are underway to save our official state reptile: https://bit.ly/HornedLizardMilestone.
This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Angelica Ross To Star In ‘Chicago’ On Broadway
Click here to read the full article. Angelica Ross is taking her talents to Broadway. The Pose star has landed the role of Roxie Hart in the theater rendition of Chicago, according to Broadway. The drama is set to run at the Ambassador Theatre on Sept. 12 and play the role through November 6. With her debut role, Ross becomes the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show.More from VIBE.comIs LGBTQ+ Representation Enough? Dyllón Burnside Talks On-Screen Queerness, 'Pose,' And Where True Revolution BeginsPost Malone Rakes In $200K While Playing Apex Legends For CharityIdris...
The woman behind Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA)
“This idea is either genius or it is going to be a disaster,” Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson has been in the news a lot this month. Her stand against Texas Gov Greg Abbott, which started as a one-woman protest on August 6 last year, has expanded to a state-wide movement.
Why did Matthew McConaughey not run for governor of Texas?
Matthew McConaughey is an awarding-winning actor, but growing up in a working-class family in the heart of Texas has kept him close to the Lone Star State, including as a professor and potential candidate for governor. McConaughey, born in Uvalde, Texas, has been an active community leader throughout the state...
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
Kenny Chesney Concertgoer Dies After Denver Show
Kenny Chesney is mourning a tragic loss. Following the 54-year-old singer's Saturday show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, a female fan fell from an escalator and died, police and stadium officials confirmed to The Denver Post. "I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone...
‘The View’ Star Whoopi Goldberg Spits on Stage in Rage Over Uvalde Shooting Video Leak
Co-host of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, slammed a Texas newspaper after it published disturbing video footage of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Austin American-Stateman leaked over an hour of footage from inside the school during the shooting. The footage shows the gunman entering the building and the police’s response to the situation. Local law enforcement has drawn heavy criticism for the way they responded to the shooter.
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
Donald and Stephen Glover Respond to Criticism of 'Atlanta' Being "Only for White People"
Donald and Stephen Glover have responded to the Black community’s criticism of Atlanta being “only for white people.”. Speaking on the show’s TCA panel this week, Donald first opened up about how “everybody’s gonna have an agenda on some level” on the internet, and that those criticism affect him as a Black person. “It would be silly to say that sometimes what people say doesn’t affect you because—especially being Black —I feel like a lot of the Black criticism bothers me only because it sounds like [it’s from] Black people who don’t really know what we’ve been through,” he said. “I don’t think they give a lot of credit to what we’ve gone through. So to be like, ‘Oh, these Black people hate Black people or these Black people hate Black women.’— I’m like, It’s such, my it’s such a small view of who we are. I feel like it might even be because of what we’ve been through that you look at us the way you look at us.”
Texas Governor Becomes a Meme Because of the Weather
Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has become a meme. I came across this when I found a Forbes article that mentioned Abbott’s meme was trending on Twitter. After searching on Twitter, there were few references about Governor Abbott and the meme. Maybe it will start to pick up but so far, there were few references online except for people pointing out the Forbes article. Forbes did mention the meme was on other social media channels as well.
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?
The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.
Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dead at 18
Tyler Sanders, a young actor known for roles on ABC's The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, is dead at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles, and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement back on June 17. A cause of death hasn't officially been noted but, a later TMZ report from the outlet said that a drug overdose was suspected, claiming that authorities found white powder at the scene. A funeral service was held on June 27 in Houston, Texas.
Topo Chico Shortage Hits Texas As Coca-Cola Admits 'Challenges'
Texans have noticed that, as of lately, Topo Chico—the state's favorite drink and a staple during the hot summer months—has been hard to find in grocery stores across Texas. Topo Chico, sourced and bottled in Mexico but owned by Coca-Cola, is ubiquitous in the Southern state, and the...
‘Good Morning America’ Star Makes Eyebrow-Raising Comment During Off-Camera Segment
While getting the chance to watch GOOD Morning America live comes with a lot of luck and right timing, recently audience members gasped when comedian Tom Kelly made a comment that caused the entire room to stop. For anyone who watched a few tapings of GMA, the entire show’s light-hearted nature includes gracefully juggling hot topics like politics and celebrities. Dating back to 1975, the show continues to air after 44 seasons. Although receiving positive feedback, Kelly’s time on the show might be numbered.
