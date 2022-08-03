ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri State selects interim chief diversity officer to succeed retiring Wes Pratt

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
Algerian Hart was selected this week by Missouri State to serve as the interim diversity officer and assistant to the president, Clif Smart.

Hart was one of four finalists for the job interviewed Monday. The others were Kelly Cabrera Hayes, Juan Meraz, and Nicole West.

In a news release Wednesday announcing the decision, the university said Hart has a robust academic record related to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts including dozens of publications and presidents in the U.S. and abroad.

“Algerian has focused much of his academic research and involvement on improving academic success of diverse students,” Smart said in the release. “I’m confident he’ll take that knowledge and expertise to help us be a more inclusive campus.”

Hart previously served as a professor and associate dean of the MSU graduate college.

Before moving to Springfield, Hart worked at Western Illinois University, University of Nevada – Las Vegas; Seattle Pacific University and the Game Time Foundation in Seattle.

He is a faculty evaluator for the American Council on Education and a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to step into this role and continue the great work that’s already been established by Wes,” Hart said, in the release. “And I’m very much looking forward to working with current and new administrators on our DEI efforts in continuing to cultivate opportunity and access here at MSU.”

Hart has a doctorate in educational administration and leadership and a master’s in recreation administration and leisure studies from Washington State University. He has a bachelor’s in sociology from California State University Long Beach.

He is married to Michelle Hart, is a talent recruiter for the Ross Dress for Less company. The couple have two sons. Rowen attends Central High School and Ahmias, a graduate of Central, who will attend MSU this fall.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government's use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband's death certificate.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol.
Jefferson City, MO. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a premier law enforcement agency, is testing for new troopers. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri.
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind.  Wells running dry.  A dark night sky ruined by constant lights.  These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community.
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks.
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend's annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating.
Results have been announced from the Swine Show at the North Central Missouri Fair on August 3rd. The grand champion boar was shown by Seth Summers of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion was shown by Haley Kidd of Chillicothe.
