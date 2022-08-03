Bryan Danielson Knew WWE's Booking for Royal Rumble 2015 Was a Bad Idea

Read on comicbook.com
Did Ronda Rousey actually attack an official at WWE SummerSlam?
Ronda Rousey has been “suspended” by WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. Was the incident legitimate?. At WWE SummerSlam 2022, former MMA star Ronda Rousey looked to regain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. In just under five minutes, Rousey put Morgan in an armbar, but her shoulders were on the mat, and the referee counted to three. Morgan was declared the winner, but there was controversy. Morgan tapped out before the official’s hand hit the mat for three.
Drew McIntyre Reacts to Being Attacked by Returning Superstar on 'WWE SmackDown'
WWE SmackDown ended with a twist ending on Friday night when a pair of returning Superstars interrupted a long-awaited confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Reigns, who holds both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship, was in the ring with his cousins, fellow Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso, discussing his wild SummerSlam victory against Brock Lesnar. The Scottish wrestler soon came out, planning to physically take on the champ. However, a returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared, with the former laying waste to the challenger.
The WWE Just Rolled Out A New Roman Reigns Shirt That's All Kinds Of WTF
The WWE rolled out a new line of shirts for Roman Reigns that are truly worthy of a "wtf" response.
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
Karrion Kross returns as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre face each other on SmackDown
Roman Reigns returned to Friday Night SmackDown after defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in one of the most brutal matches in WWE history. The Universal Champion addressed Drew McIntyre before Karrion Kross made his shocking return.
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
Sasha Banks Sporting New Hairstyle Ahead Of Reported WWE Return
Over the last couple of months, more and more info has come out about the ongoing situation inside WWE involving Sasha Banks and Naomi. As previously reported, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out of the company after creative differences back in May, and the two haven’t been seen on television since.
Backstage News on WWE RAW Segment Cut After Roman Reigns’ Promo Went Long
Due to Roman Reigns’ segment running over its time allocated on July 25th’s episode of WWE RAW, changes had to be made. Drew McIntyre wrestled Theory in a singles match on this SummerSlam go-home edition of RWA from Madison Square Garden, where McIntyre lost by disqualification after being attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
Gauntlet Match For SmackDown Women's Title Shot, Roman Reigns, And More Set For 8/5 WWE SmackDown
Seven women will battle for a title shot on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE has officially announced a gauntlet match with Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Sonya Deville for Friday's show. The winner will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Update on Three WWE Stars Who Have Been Absent From TV Since Vince McMahon Left
WWE is officially under new creative leadership in Paul "Triple H" Levesque and between SummerSlam and this past week's lineup of weekly TV programming, changes in booking philosophy have already started popping up. But a few wrestlers have suddenly vanished from TV, leading to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select to post an update regarding three of them over the weekend. The first, and the most accomplished of the trio is Kevin Owens. The former NXT and Universal Champion hasn't been seen since the July 18 episode of Monday Night Raw where he hosted The Kevin Owens Show and continued the storyline between Seth Rollins and Riddle leading into SummerSlam.
John McCarthy discusses how a Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko super-fight would have played out: “The results would not have made Dana happy”
John McCarthy has said that he believes Fedor Emelianenko would’ve beaten Brock Lesnar if the two had fought. For many years now fans have talked about great fights that we never quite got the chance to see. Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre is one, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is another, and one of the other big ones is the heavyweight showdown that never was between Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko.
WWE Report Reveals New Details on Karrion Kross and Scarlett Returns and USA Network Title Pitch
The Triple H era of WWE continued to deliver surprises on this week's SmackDown, as Drew McIntyre was blindsided by the returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and it looks as if they are targeting Roman Reigns and The Bloodline too. A new report from Fightful Select indicates that they've heard of a pitch within creative to insert Kross into the McIntyre and Reigns feud, specifically involving Kross in a match for one of Reigns' Titles instead of both Titles. The report also references a want from USA Network, which is tied to the bottlenecked Title scene.
Former WWE Champion Makes Shocking Return on SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was the first SmackDown of the new Triple H era in creative, and it saved one of its biggest surprises for last. Roman Reigns and The Usos would close out SmackDown, heading to the ring to talk about Reigns' victory against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, and they would have some fun with Paul Heyman's absence. Reigns' next opponent would then enter the picture as Drew McIntyre headed to the ring, but he never made it there, as he was attacked by a familiar face to NXT fans. Karrion Kross would make his shocking return to WWE after previously being released, and Scarlett made her return to WWE as well, delivering a big moment and looking like the next challengers to The Bloodline's dominance in WWE.
AEW Star Reportedly Injured at Battle of the Belts 3
All Elite Wrestling will spotlight Title gold at tonight's Battle of the Belts III special on TNT, but unfortunately, there was an injury during the event. The event was taped before Rampage this week, and it's now been revealed that Jamie Hayter, who faced Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship at the event, suffered a broken nose during the match. The news was announced by Jerry Sorrentino of Icons of Wrestling Convention and Fanfest, where Hayter was scheduled to appear. Unfortunately because of her injury, she had to cancel that appearance, and you can find the full post and details below. We wish Hayter all the best and a speedy recovery.
WWE Reportedly Discussing Bringing Back Former Champion
WWE shocked everyone at SummerSlam when Bayley returned and brought Io Sky and Dakota Kai with her as a new faction, and now a new report suggests that WWE is discussing bringing back another previously released star. According to Fightful Select WWE has discussed bringing back former NXT Champion Karrion Kross (now Killer Kross), and several in the industry expect him to return. One source noted they believed it was already in WWE's plans to bring him back, but there have been no confirmations of that yet. That said, Fightful did confirm that his name had at least been discussed within WWE.
WWE: Possible Injury Suffered at Saturday's Live Event in North Charleston
WWE hosted its latest Saturday Night's Main Event at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday night. Fans who attended the event started reporting throughout the night that the Raw Women's Championship match had an issue when Carmella had to be helped to the back during a triple threat with current champion Bianca Belair and Asuka. The former women's champion spent a good chunk of the match rolling out of the ring to try and generate heat from the crowd, but after a backflip spot she rolled out of the ring once again and the referee threw up the "X" to signify an injury.
Gauntlet Match To Determine WWE Title Contender Set For SmackDown
WWE has announced a high stakes gauntlet match for tonight’s edition of “WWE SmackDown”. Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Aliyah, Natalya, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler will battle to determine the next challenger to current “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, a match that will take place at Clash of the Castle on September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Two women will begin the action in the ring with one another. After one of them is pinned or submitted, another will enter and face the woman left standing, until all competitors have entered and only one remains. The order in which the women will enter has yet to be revealed.
Backstage News On Triple H’s Plans For WWE Roster
It’s time to shake things up again, but this time in a very different way. A new report from Fightful Select outlines some of the plans for the WWE roster now that Triple H has taken over for Vince McMahon and is now EVP of Talent Relations. According to...
August 8, 2022 Observer Newsletter: SummerSlam, Ric Flair's Last Match
The beginning of a new era on PPV, with Paul Levesque in charge of creative, took place with SummerSlam on 7/30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The show was generally praised. It didn’t feel appreciably different from a Vince McMahon show, with all the video packages and both long and short matches. Logan Paul was the big shock, and he had one of the Miz’s best matches of his career. There were the short matches. Usos vs. Street Profits came nowhere close to their previous match. And it was really all about Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, with Reigns winning the third straight meeting of the series in a last man standing match which featured Lesnar using a tractor to turn over the ring and tons of interference by the Usos. Lesnar kept getting up from spears, briefcase shots and belt shots before he was buried under all kinds of broken tables and chairs so he couldn’t get up. After the show ended, he got up from the debris, got in the ring and took off his cowboy hat to the fans.
WWE SmackDown Results (8/5/2022): Gauntlet Match, Roman Reigns Address Clash At The Castle + More!
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 8/5/2022 edition of SmackDown, live on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Live Coverage. - After a video recap of SummerSlam 2022, WWE Tag...
