College GameDay Fans Roast ESPN for Adding Peloton Instructor, WNBA Host as New Reporter

Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
Erin Andrews Reacts To Bryant Young's Hall Of Fame Speech
This Saturday afternoon, 49ers legend Bryant Young delivered a heartbreaking Hall of Fame speeches. Longtime NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrew couldn't hold back the tears. Bryant dedicated his speech to his late son, Colby, who passed away at 15 years old following a battle with cancer. It was a tear...
Maria Taylor steps into new role and two new faces join crew as NBC unveil 2022 football team
A NEW football season has brought sweeping changes in the broadcast world, particularly at NBC. Pre-season 2022 began on Thursday night with the Hall of Fame game at Canton, Ohio. NBC broadcast live coverage of the game between Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. There have been big changes in...
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup
Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.
Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan
It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 linebacker corps in the SEC
While the linebacker position has become a bit devalued with the continued emphasis on exploiting the rules with the passing game, the position remains the fulcrum for most good college defenses. That should remain true this fall, where the best defenses tout a group of fast and angry thumpers occupying...
4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday
On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
After HUGE July, 4-star Parker Friedrichsen says he has five visits he knows he wants to set
Parker Friedrichsen moved up to the No. 105 ranked player after the recent On3 2023 update. The 6-foot-3 guard showcased his considerable talents in July on the Under Armour UAA Circuit, averaging 19.3-points and 2.9-assists, shooting 43.6-percent from three for the month. “This summer, I wanted to win games,” Friedrichsen...
College football: Where every top 25 team stands in new US News college rankings
The 2022 college football season is about a month away, and student-athletes have been in the classroom all summer as they prepare for their season. All colleges and universities are very different in terms of campus size and enrollment, as US News as released its college rankings for the 2022 academic year.
Big 12 coaches give their unfiltered thoughts on Kansas football heading into 2022
Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal
NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: August 1 - August 7
A review of the top five Utah Utes headlines from the previous week.
Auburn misses out on four-star linebacker
One of Auburn’s linebacker targets is headed somewhere else. Lousiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who included Auburn in his final seven teams, committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday. Ausberry’s addition only piles on to the stellar No. 2 recruiting class the Fighting Irish have been building and his spurning of the Tigers leaves Auburn’s 2023 class still wanting.
College football realignment rumors: Dan Patrick addresses NBC's reported B1G, Notre Dame partnership
College football realignment rumors never stop it seems in the realm of college football. Recently, Dan Patrick tackled the latest report during The Dan Patrick Show. Patrick specifically addressed the report that NBC is thinking about partnering B1G broadcasts with his current agreement with Notre Dame. The new media rights deal for the B1G is still ongoing with a number of partners vying for the opportunity alongside FOX Sports.
Colin Cowherd Names Team That'll Take "Big Leap" This NFL Season
It seems like at least one team takes a huge leap each NFL season. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals went from the basement of the AFC North to a Super Bowl contender. Radio host Colin Cowherd recently revealed his pick for which team will take a huge leap this season.
Prime Video Adds Top Journalist to Be 'Thursday Night Football' Feature Reporter
Prime Video continues to add talented journalists to its roster for Thursday Night Football. The streaming service recently announced that Taylor Rooks will join the wraparound coverage for Thursday Night Football as a feature reporter. Rooks will conduct sit-down interviews with players and coaches, host feature pieces and provide additional content throughout the pregame, halftime and postgame shows.
WATCH: Fireworks Mishap at Minor League Baseball Game Leaves Fans Scrambling
Minor League Baseball games often provide a contrasting atmosphere to what you might find at a traditional MLB ballpark. With a shortened schedule in comparison to its parent league, fan involvement plays a big role in filling the seats on a nightly basis. Some teams offer a variety of themed...
Hall of Fame Inductee Bryant Young Dedicates Speech to Late Son
Not a dry eye remained as Bryant Young spoke to an eager audience at Saturday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. In an incredibly moving speech, the former San Francisco 49er revealed that his son, Colby, passed away from pediatric cancer in 2016. Colby Young...
