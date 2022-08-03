3rd suspect charged in July St. Cloud shooting that injured 4

ST. CLOUD ― A third man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion that he was involved in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting on July 6 in St. Cloud that injured four people.

20-year-old Jamarcus Jamond Morris, of St. Cloud, is charged with four counts of second-degree felony assault, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Around 1:30 p.m. St. Cloud Police Department SWAT Team members executed a search warrant on a Sartell apartment and took Morris into custody without incident, police said in a press release Wednesday. Morris was transported to the Stearns County Jail.

Earlier this week Daquan Christopher Savon Ledbetter, 28, and Bryan Garth II, 26, were charged in relation to the shooting with four felony counts of assault with a firearm and one felony count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.

Four people were injured in a shooting that happened just before 6 p.m. in an alley near Sixth Avenue and 11th Street South in St. Cloud. Police responded around 5:45 p.m. and found a boy lying on the sidewalk. He'd been shot in the shoulder and back of the head, and three men had been taken to St. Cloud Hospital for gunshot wounds in the arm, chest and back and the back of the head, the criminal complaint said.

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 21 and were in stable condition , said Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton last month.

According to Morris' complaint, investigators identified Garth, Ledbetter and Morris as three men who fired the shots. Morris was also identified as the driver.

Witnesses at the scene told police the shooting was motivated by an ongoing and escalating dispute between groups of men and boys. An assault at a nearby gas station on July 5 also involved the three men.

Morris and some of the men made multiple gang-related references to describe and encourage their groups' involvement in the incidents, and victims and witnesses also recognized Morris' group as affiliated with a gang, police said.

Surveillance video showed on July 6 Garth drew a firearm from his front waistband and walked southbound in a parking lot, firing multiple rounds towards the victims on 11th Street. Ledbetter is also observed firing multiple rounds. Morris was observed to have a firearm in his hand, and was seen on camera running towards the victims while firing and continuing to fire as Garth and Ledbetter ran back to the vehicle.

Multiple witnesses observed Morris driving the vehicle just prior to the shooting, and multiple police contacts with Morris show he drove the vehicle on multiple occasions between November 2020 and May 2022, police said.

A search of the vehicle, which was located in a Sartell apartment complex, revealed an empty handgun case and an empty Springfield XDS magazine.

Investigators recovered about 33 rounds at the scene and the location of the casings was consistent with the positions of Garth, Ledbetter and Morris as they fired on the surveillance video, police said. Additional rounds of ammunition was recovered at a location Morris was known to frequent and the unspent ammunition is consistent in brand and caliber to cartridge casings found at the shooting scene, police said. Morris' firearm has not yet been recovered.

Police said this is an ongoing dispute that escalated and expanded.

