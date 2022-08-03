ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Rare Photo of Young Steph Curry Guarding Legendary NBA Player Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhKae_0h3iY8pX00

As a child, Steph Curry was playing with NBA players.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It's easy to forget, but Steph Curry is a second-generation NBA player. As such, he was able to join his father Dell in training camps and see the NBA from a much different perspective from a young age.

A photo from 2000 began surfacing the internet again recently, showing Steph Curry playing against his father's former legendary teammate, Mugsy Bogues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjcMz_0h3iY8pX00

Mugsy Bogues never had tremendous numbers in the NBA, but his career is more defined by what he was able to do with his height. At his peak, Bogues was averaging 10.8 points, 10.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 47% shooting in a season. While those numbers may not stand out to you, what needs to be remembered is that Mugsy Bogues is only 5′ 3″. He's shorter than the average NBA viewer but was able to play professionally - an impossibly hard task. To this day, Mugsy Bogues is the shortest player in NBA history and he managed to have a 14-year career as a player.

In the photo, Steph Curry was likely only 12 years old. One thing it shows is the perspective Curry was able to view the NBA as a second-generation player. He was able to pick the brains of his father, his father's teammates, and NBA legends at a young age. That type of knowledge is something that very few NBA players will get bestowed upon them. Luckily for Warriors fans, it helped shape Steph Curry to be one of the greatest players ever.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Draymond Green
NBC Sports

Petty Steph has great response to James' 'one-dimensional' take

If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible. After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Lakers News

On Thursday night, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James. The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion about their future together. While the talks were productive, the two sides did not come to a new contract agreement. From ESPN:. James and Paul met with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”

Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba History#Warriors#Basketball#Sports#
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Dell
ClutchPoints

‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe

We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
5K+
Followers
482
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy