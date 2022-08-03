Rare Photo of Young Steph Curry Guarding Legendary NBA Player Revealed

As a child, Steph Curry was playing with NBA players.

It's easy to forget, but Steph Curry is a second-generation NBA player. As such, he was able to join his father Dell in training camps and see the NBA from a much different perspective from a young age.

A photo from 2000 began surfacing the internet again recently, showing Steph Curry playing against his father's former legendary teammate, Mugsy Bogues.

Mugsy Bogues never had tremendous numbers in the NBA, but his career is more defined by what he was able to do with his height. At his peak, Bogues was averaging 10.8 points, 10.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 47% shooting in a season. While those numbers may not stand out to you, what needs to be remembered is that Mugsy Bogues is only 5′ 3″. He's shorter than the average NBA viewer but was able to play professionally - an impossibly hard task. To this day, Mugsy Bogues is the shortest player in NBA history and he managed to have a 14-year career as a player.

In the photo, Steph Curry was likely only 12 years old. One thing it shows is the perspective Curry was able to view the NBA as a second-generation player. He was able to pick the brains of his father, his father's teammates, and NBA legends at a young age. That type of knowledge is something that very few NBA players will get bestowed upon them. Luckily for Warriors fans, it helped shape Steph Curry to be one of the greatest players ever.

