Covid's 'viral underclass' suffers on in America

Read on www.nbcnews.com
Related
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Orban, Lindell and Bannon: Conspiracy and controversy take hold at CPAC
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday … Monthly jobs report shows 528,000 jobs created in July and unemployment rate dropping to 3.5%. ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., signs off on the Democratic reconciliation bill, clearing way for passage. ... NBC News projects Kari Lake the winner in the GOP's Arizona gubernatorial primary. ... Opponent Karrin Taylor Robson endorses Lake, per NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard. ... Trump-backed Joe Kent catches up to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the Washington-03 primary. ... Andy Ogles wins TN-5 GOP primary. ... And Dick Cheney takes on Trump in new ad: “He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.”
New York state health commissioner warns 'hundreds' more may be infected with polio
A polio case in Rockland County, New York, may be the "tip of the iceberg," state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett warned Thursday, after officials said wastewater samples had detected the virus in an adjacent county. Urging unvaccinated residents to get immunized against the virus, Bassett said there was...
The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China’s low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.
The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China’s military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan’s president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A school said it protected student who was killed by ex. After admitting missteps, parents feel ‘betrayed.’
The family of Zhifan Dong, a Chinese student at the University of Utah who was killed allegedly by an ex-boyfriend and fellow student, is speaking out after the school released a pile of public records that appear to show a multitude of failures to heed her calls for help. Dong’s...
Asian American residents sue Calif. county, claiming targeted harassment campaign by officials
Asian American residents in Northern California say their county and Sheriff’s Department are engaged in a racist campaign to root them out, according to a new lawsuit. The class action suit, filed in federal court on Wednesday, names both Siskiyou County and Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue as defendants, and it claims that both parties are engaged in large-scale harassment against Hmong residents.
Mexican president heads to mine disaster zone
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he would visit a disaster-hit coal mining region on Sunday to see firsthand a major operation to try to rescue 10 workers. I'm going to the situation," Lopez Obrador told reporters during a trip to the western state of Colima.
With hundreds still dying of Covid daily, CDC is sticking to current restrictions
With nearly 500 Covid-related deaths being reported every day in the U.S., on average, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has no plans to ease up on restrictions anytime soon. The CDC is expected to publish an updated summary of its Covid guidance within the next week. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Once feared, illicit fentanyl is now a drug of choice for many opioids users
One of the deadliest street drugs, illicit fentanyl, has transitioned from a hidden killer that people often hope to avoid to one that many drug users now seek out on its own. The shift to intentional use of fentanyl underscores a worrying trend in the country's ongoing opioid epidemic, experts say: That a growing number of people have become so tolerant to opioids like heroin, that they're turning to the synthetic compound, which is up to 50 times stronger.
Senate passes $739bn healthcare and climate bill after months of wrangling
Inflation Reduction Act will reduce planet-heating emissions and lower prescription drug costs – and give Biden a crucial victory
Is Europe next? Concerns over abortion rights rise after Supreme Court overturns Roe
LONDON — Abortion rights opponents have long been stuck on the fringes of politics in much of Western Europe. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has many in the movement hoping this is about to change. That abortion was thrust into the headlines and...
Democrats’ big climate, health care and tax package clears major Senate hurdle
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Saturday to advance a sweeping climate and economic bill with the support of all 50 Democrats, bringing long-stalled elements of President Joe Biden's agenda one step closer to reality. The procedural vote on the filibuster-proof package was 51-50, with all Republicans opposing the motion...
NBC News
GOP congressman on Michigan primary: ‘Trump came in guns a blazing’
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) says he is unlikely to pick an election denier when deciding who to support in the midterm elections. He adds candidates like Tudor Dixon were able to rise through the polls because of former President Trump’s support.Aug. 4, 2022.
Sen. Sinema signs off on inflation reduction act
Senator Kyrsten Sinema signed off on Democratic legislation that would provide new spending to mitigate climate change and extend health care access while taxing corporations. She agreed to the bill upon removing a provision that would’ve closed the carried interest loophole, which benefits wealthy hedge fund managers, and adding to the bill billions in drought relief funds.Aug. 5, 2022.
‘Handmaid’s Tale was not supposed to be a roadmap’: GOP lawmaker warns party on abortion
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Sunday that abortion could hinder her party's chances in the midterm elections if they continue pushing harsh policies, such as a ban without exceptions for rape. “I do think that it will be an issue in November if we’re not moderating ourselves...
White House working ‘aggressively' to bring Brittney Griner home
The White House said they are “aggressively pursuing every avenue” to bring home Brittney Griner after she was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug charges. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “we are willing to take every step necessary to bring home our people.” Aug. 4, 2022.
NBC News
428K+
Followers
52K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0