ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see continued slight decline

By Chris Counts
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWJst_0h3iXoaT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8eFj_0h3iXoaT00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Wednesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is seeing a continued slight decline.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 13,893 active cases of the virus Wednesday, down 494 from the previous day. There were 1,128 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 906,952 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also revealed an increase of 12 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, raising that number to 412. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by one to 15, while the number of patients in ICU care due to the virus decreased by three to 60.

Health officials reported 10 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,736.

The latest figures also showed that as of Wednesday the number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,651,782, with another 287,851 being partially immunized.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state

Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases drop in South Arkansas on Friday

COVID-19 active cases declined across South Arkansas on Friday, with lower numbers in four counties and no change in one county. The Arkansas Department of Health said there were no additional virus deaths in the five counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,916. Total Active Cases: 108,...
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ventilators#Icu#General Health#Arkansans
THV11

Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
ARKANSAS STATE
William Davis

Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection

A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Renewed interest in Arkansas ballot process following nixed amendments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Following two amendments being rejected by the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners, some Arkansans are beginning to ask more about how exactly the ballot process works. According to content partner KARK, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials rejected ballot titles related to rejecting a Pope...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy