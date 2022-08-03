Beach Haven’s Skate Park Meeting Was Love Fest; Warmer Ocean Temps, Waves of Strength This Weekend

Read on www.thesandpaper.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check out this $2.95M bay front home for sale on an exclusive Jersey Shore island
Island life at the Jersey Shore could be yours for just under $3 million. There’s a home listed for sale on the prestigious West Point Island in Lavallette. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is bay front on Pershing Boulevard and priced at $2.95 million. The half-moon shaped piece of land...
thesandpaper.net
Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet
How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
This Secluded Restuarant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stunning $15M Long Branch, NJ mansion hides a secret in its walls
Hopefully, in the next year or so, I'll be realistically be searching for a home to buy. In the meantime, I'm going to be looking through mansions that only the worlds upper crust can afford. And the Garden State is home to some of the most amazing mansions money can...
thesandpaper.net
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore
Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
NJ history: 100,000 people attended Atlantic City Pop Festival with legendary lineup
Between Blake Shelton, Lady A, Pink, and Jimmy Buffett, Atlantic City has had a significant amount of success with its beach concerts over the last several summers (sans COVID, of course). But decades before people were rocking out on the beach, another huge concert was held just a few miles inland.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Spotted lanternflies invade Jersey Shore beaches. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
Comments / 0