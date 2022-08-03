ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Haven, NJ

Beach Haven’s Skate Park Meeting Was Love Fest; Warmer Ocean Temps, Waves of Strength This Weekend

By JON COEN
thesandpaper.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet

How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
94.5 PST

The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Lifestyle
Surfing
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore

Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
CBS New York

What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING

First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.

Community Policy