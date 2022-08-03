ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County landlords must provide 60-day notice if increasing rent over five percent

By Annie Mapp
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance Wednesday which adds protections for tenants amidst rent hikes.

Residential landlords will now be required to give at least 60 days’ notice for increases greater than 5% starting Monday, Aug/ 8. The ordinance is part of the county’s Tenant’s Bill of Rights.

Tampa among cities where rent has increased the most

Additional provisions to the Tenant’s Bill of Rights Ordinance include the following:

  • At least 30 days’ notice before termination of residential month-to-month leases
  • At least 60 days’ notice for the termination of all other residential leases, and
  • At least 60 days’ notice for residential rent increases of more than 5% for leases with a specific term.

Starting Oct. 1, those who violate the ordinance face a $500 fine.

floridianpress.com

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase

TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
TAMPA, FL
