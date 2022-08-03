Hillsborough County landlords must provide 60-day notice if increasing rent over five percent

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance Wednesday which adds protections for tenants amidst rent hikes.

Residential landlords will now be required to give at least 60 days’ notice for increases greater than 5% starting Monday, Aug/ 8. The ordinance is part of the county’s Tenant’s Bill of Rights.

Additional provisions to the Tenant’s Bill of Rights Ordinance include the following:

At least 30 days’ notice before termination of residential month-to-month leases

At least 60 days’ notice for the termination of all other residential leases, and

At least 60 days’ notice for residential rent increases of more than 5% for leases with a specific term.

Starting Oct. 1, those who violate the ordinance face a $500 fine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.