State College, PA

Penn State adds former NFL QB as offensive analyst

By Kevin McGuire
 3 days ago

Penn State has a new addition to the football staff, and he brings a bit of NFL experience at the quarterback position. Charlie Frye , who was most recently a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2021, has joined the Penn State staff as an offensive analyst. Greg Pickel of On3 was among the first to report the news of the staff addition.

Frye played college football for Akron and was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL draft, a rare draft that went down without a single player from Penn State drafted but did see kicker Robbie Gould become one of the top undrafted free agents with the benefit of hindsight. Frye was drafted in the same QB class that saw Alex Smith go No. 1 overall to the San Francisco 49ers and Aaron Rodgers slip all the way down to No. 18 to the Green Bay Packers.

Frye spent two full seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2007. He signed with the Oakland Raiders for the 2009 season, his last in the NFL before getting started with a coaching career.

Frye began his coaching career as an offensive coordinator for Jones High school in Florida and eventually made his way to the Florida Gators as a director of player development in 2016. He would go on to take on the role of wide receivers coach at Ashland in 2018 and became an offensive coordinator for Central Michigan and quarterbacks coach in 2019 under current head coach Jim McElwain, whom he worked for at Florida.

Frye returned to the state of Florida to serve as the quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins, where he worked with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Frye helped Tagovailoa improve his completion percentage and passer rating in his one season in Miami.

Overall, it doesn’t seem like a bad addition to the program. Offensive analysts do not assist in any direct coaching but can help the coaching staff in breaking down film. Having the knowledge of a pro quarterback can always come in handy as offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich hopes to get the most out of Sean Clifford and begin grooming a young option like Drew Allar for the role down the line.

2022 Penn State football: Nittany Lions' quarterbacks preview

