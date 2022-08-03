Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet

Read on www.thesandpaper.net
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
TOMS RIVER: PICTURES OF MOTHER NATURE IN ACTION
A follower shared these beautiful pictures of the storm that wreaked havoc over Ocean County tonight. These pictures were taken this evening in the Cedar Grove area of Toms River. A very special Thank you to Matt Seitz for sharing his photos.
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
Check out this $2.95M bay front home for sale on an exclusive Jersey Shore island
Island life at the Jersey Shore could be yours for just under $3 million. There’s a home listed for sale on the prestigious West Point Island in Lavallette. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is bay front on Pershing Boulevard and priced at $2.95 million. The half-moon shaped piece of land...
Take a Look Inside Toms River’s New P.F. Chang’s Restaurant
TOMS RIVER, NJ – If you’re used to the P.F. Chang’s experience in Freehold and...
TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
Stunning $15M Long Branch, NJ mansion hides a secret in its walls
Hopefully, in the next year or so, I'll be realistically be searching for a home to buy. In the meantime, I'm going to be looking through mansions that only the worlds upper crust can afford. And the Garden State is home to some of the most amazing mansions money can...
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore
Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss It
HQ2 Beachclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey.(@erockent/Instagram) On Sunday, August 7, HQ in Atlantic City will be hosting Tiësto. Yes, THE Tiësto. The North Beach casino will be hosting a series of artists over the weekend in a festival to benefit Lucy the Elephant.
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT WITH CAR INTO POLE, POLE DOWN, INJURIES
Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Hooper and Fischer in front of Water’s Edge Condos where a car went into a pole and the pole is laying across the lanes. Fischer northbound is temporarily shut down. We have a report of injuries, the extent of which is not known.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
NJ history: 100,000 people attended Atlantic City Pop Festival with legendary lineup
Between Blake Shelton, Lady A, Pink, and Jimmy Buffett, Atlantic City has had a significant amount of success with its beach concerts over the last several summers (sans COVID, of course). But decades before people were rocking out on the beach, another huge concert was held just a few miles inland.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
