Car wash at Gary Rome Hyundai approved by Holyoke City Council

The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Worcester apartment collapse: Hotel stay for displaced tenants of collapsed Mill Street building extended until Aug. 25
After uncertainty surrounding how long tenants of a partially collapsed Worcester apartment building would be put up in a hotel, the Department of Housing and Community Development has extended their stay until Aug. 25. On July 15, the roof of 267 Mill Street collapsed into the second and third floors...
Springfield’s Worthington Street mural lauded; ‘creative economy’ brightens up city by adding splash of color to bricks and mortar
SPRINGFIELD — Five stories high, it is a masterpiece of a mural that looks to help revitalize the soul of Springfield’s downtown. As work on the Worthington Street mural project was drawing to completion this week, backers of the project came together to celebrate the work of art.
MassDOT renovations planned for stretch of Route 10 where crash killed 2 in Easthampton
A renovation project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aims to improve safety for pedestrians along Route 10 in Easthampton by creating new sidewalks and improving current ones. Additionally, the roadway will be resurfaced and widened for improved bicycle accommodations; new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed; improved drainage,...
Springfield City Library kicks off yearbook donation, digitization project
SPRINGFIELD — History enthusiasts who want to help preserve the city’s past are urged to take part in the public library’s yearbook donation project. The goal is to expand the library’s small yearbook collection while also making it available online within the next year. “One of...
TRAFFIC: Lane closure on Cowles Bridge in Westfield
MassDOT will be closing a lane on the Cowles Bridge in Westfield beginning Monday.
Amherst Railway Society model railroading show draws young train enthusiasts to Springfield’s Union Station (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- The tracks outside Union Station bring hundreds of riders to their destinations every day. But it was the tracks inside the station that drew families and children on Saturday. They were on hand for the Kids ON TRACK: A Model Railroading Job Fair, a free two-day event sponsored...
Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed
NORTHAMPTON — Fire and police, as well as state regulators, responded Saturday morning to what was described as a “major water leak” at BI-QEM chemical company, which prompted its closure. A faulty sprinkler system caused damage to the facility and machinery at the plant at 238 Nonotuck...
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Springfield leaders: dirt bikes causing less common this summer compared to past years
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we move through the summer months, it appears illegal dirt bikers causing commotion on the roads isn’t as big of an issue as in recent years. We wanted to know why. “Riders are starting to get the message that Springfield is not a place where...
Have You Noticed the Progress on East Street in Downtown Pittsfield?
No one likes the driving while the process of construction is on the roads. It slows traffic down when we're trying to get to our destination. Sometimes it diverts us to different routes we need to take to or from work, or wherever it is we are trying to go. However, it definitely is a nice feeling when you can see the end result from that particular construction being completed. Especially when that construction is on a road that typically has lots of daily traffic.
Pittsfield announces road closures for street improvement project
Several streets in Pittsfield are closing for roadwork. On Monday and Tuesday, the city will be doing topsoil work at Appleton and Stratford Avenues and Howard Street, and cutting keyways for finished asphalt at Roselyn Drive, Cecilia Terrace, Euclid Avenue, Pinney Place, Albro Street, Schuyler Street and Donovan Street. Next...
Some tenants of a collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester able to reach agreement with landlords on belongings, others have to return to court
Samuel Okai hasn’t been able to sleep since the roof of the building he lived in collapsed into his apartment building on July 15. He wakes up in the middle of the night anxious that the roof is collapsing in on him again. Okai lived in one of the...
Springfield DPW road work planned for week of Aug. 8
SPRINGFIELD - The Department of Public Works announced its schedule of road projects scheduled throughout the city for next week. Drivers are being advised to find other routes or to expect delays. Cloverdale Street from Edgeland Street – Paving (tentative);. Forest Street from Forest Park Avenue to Belmont Avenue...
Sheriff opens cooling center at Springfield Support Services
The Hampden County Sheriff's office is opening their All-Inclusive Support Services center to members of the public seeking relief from the extreme heat Thursday.
Pittsfield To Implement Mandatory Water Restrictions Starting Monday 8/8
Pittsfield and The Berkshires are experiencing a hot and dry summer, so with that comes some necessary water restrictions, unfortunately. With a fast-increasing depletion of the water supply at the Pittsfield Cleveland Reservoir, the city of Pittsfield’s Department has enacted a State of Water Supply Conservation to ensure an adequate supply of water for fire protection and emergency response effective Monday, Aug. 8.
Springfield cooling centers remain open through Monday
SPRINGFIELD — With outdoor temperatures hovering above 90 degrees, the city is keeping its cooling centers open Sunday and Monday to be sure that anyone who needs it can access air conditioning. The city’s Health and Human Services Department warns that long-term exposure to excessive heat can cause heat...
As Wahconah Park Restoration Committee re-imagines the historic ballpark’s future, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer outlines goals
Pittsfield, Massachusetts’ Wahconah Park was built in 1919. It’s been the site of concerts by American legends like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson and seen generations of up-and-coming minor leaguers take to the field for affiliates of the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs. Today, the historic ballpark is the home of Futures Collegiate Baseball League team the Pittsfield Suns. This spring, the city announced that its grandstands would not be open for the summer due to concerns about their structural integrity.
Local police departments continue work to serve community, keep officers safe in heat
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For hot summer days, a piece of advice to stay cool many receive is to stay indoors. But, what if your job has you standing in the sun all day? That’s the case for our local police departments. Local police departments are doing all they can...
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
