Bend, OR

SW Bend police standoff ends with surrender of woman accused of firing 15 shots at relative’s NE Bend home

By Rhea Panela
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
Harrison McCormack
Numerous officers, some with guns drawn, surround SW Bend home Wednesday morning
James Lockwood
Officer with gun drawn outside SW Bend home Wednesday morning
(Update: Woman charged with attempted murder; more police details)

Several shots hit home, which was unoccupied; no one injured

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman allegedly fired about 15 gunshots at a relative’s unoccupied northeast Bend home early Wednesday morning, hitting it several times, then returned to her southwest Bend home, triggering a 3-hour standoff with police and the SWAT team until a phone negotiator convinced her to surrender.

Police said the 26-year-old woman apparently did not know the home on Northeast Scarlet Court – where she formerly lived, according to court (citation) records – was unoccupied, so she is charged initially with attempted murder, as well as unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.

Officers responded around 3:20 a.m. to a report of a woman shooting at the home on Scarlet Court, Lt. Brian Beekman said.

Officers and Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives found evidence of about 15 rounds fired from a .380 handgun, Beekman said. Several struck the home and an SUV parked in the driveway of the home, the lieutenant said, but the house was unoccupied and no one was injured.

The suspect fled the area in a Jeep before police arrived, Beekman sad.

Bend police detectives investigated and that led them to identify a suspect, who was found at her home in the 61100 block of SW Chuckanut Drive but refused to come out. Numerous officers converged on the area, including the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) with armored vehicles; neighbors saw a drone in operation as well.

“Negotiators with CERT eventually were able to get her on the phone, and had a lengthy phone call with her,” leading to her surrender, Beekman said. She was taken to St. Charles for evaluation.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Bend police tweeted an update: "The suspect spoke with negotiators, surrendered and was taken into custody. Thank you to the neighbors in the area for your patience."

Beekman later would not confirm the gender or specifics of the relative police believe was the intended victim. He also said alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors at this time.

“We are still trying to understand what her motivation was,” he said.

Bend police forensics investigators processed the shooting scene, but Beekman said, “We can’t fully account for every round” fired so far.

“At this point, we have canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed everyone we can,” Beekman said, but “clearly if there’s someone with video or information we haven’t talked to, we’d like to talk to them.”

"We're very glad no one was injured," Beekman added.

During the standoff, Beekman told NewsChannel 21, “We have the house contained, because we believe she’s in it. Neighbors can leave, we just ask they coordinate with us. We have a lot of people down here.”

Just before 7 a.m., Bend police tweeted: “We are in the neighborhood of Chuckanut Drive near Springcrest Drive in SW Bend trying to arrest a weapons offense suspect. Please avoid the area until the scene is secure.”

Neighbors said they were hearing police calls on a loudspeaker for the person to come out with their hands up. One said they called dispatchers and were told it was safe to leave the area; another said it involved a single-wide manufactured home.

Another neighbor counted at least three CERT armored vehicles, along with a drone unit, and said a command post was set up in front of his house on Springcrest, sharing photos of officers with their guns drawn and pointed at the home.

“It’s blocks and blocks of our neighborhood,” Harrison McCormack said.

The post SW Bend police standoff ends with surrender of woman accused of firing 15 shots at relative's NE Bend home appeared first on KTVZ .

KTVZ News Channel 21

Wildfires update: Cedar Creek Fire reaches 1,200 acres; Fly Creek Fire evacuation levels lifted

The Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake that sent smoke streaming into Central Oregon on Wednesday has more than doubled in size, to about 1,200 acres, officials said Thursday, while progress on the Fly Creek Fire allowed officials to lift evacuation levels for Three Rivers, Montgomery Shores and two campgrounds. The post Wildfires update: Cedar Creek Fire reaches 1,200 acres; Fly Creek Fire evacuation levels lifted appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New fire on Green Butte SE of La Pine grows to 30 acres as 2 nearby fires push smoke into Bend area

As firefighting crews across Oregon work to stop wildfires large and small, many ignited by recent lightning, a new fire on Green Butte southeast of La Pine grew from 10 to 30 acres Wednesday and is zero percent contained, officials said. The post New fire on Green Butte SE of La Pine grows to 30 acres as 2 nearby fires push smoke into Bend area appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
