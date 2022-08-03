Holyoke police asking for help to find 18-year-old missing since early July

Read on www.masslive.com
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Police respond to discovery of deceased woman floating at beach
“A 51-year-old female was found yesterday afternoon deceased and floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The victim was reported missing to police and was later discovered by one of the lifeguards on duty at the beach. State Police Detectives assisted by the Spencer Police are...
Uxbridge man killed, four others seriously injured in Upton crash
An 18-year-old Uxbridge man was killed Saturday night when the car he was riding in crashed in Upton. Police said Jacob Osanya was pronounced dead at the UMass Medical Center following the 9 p.m. crash near the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton. According to Boston 25, investigators...
Pittsfield Police find 15-year-old who was missing
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Taylor "Gage" Levesque, 15, who has been reported missing.
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting Incident
Authorities are looking for an individual after they say the suspect fired multiple shots in west Springfield. Reports say the incident occurred near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombardi early Friday morning at around 4:30. The shooter opened fire at a local business, shooting multiple cars before speeding away.
WMUR.com
Vermont police search for man who allegedly killed kidnapping suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The search is on for a man police believe killed a man who was a kidnapping suspect in a separate case. According to police in Bennington, Vermont, Raul Cardona, 28, is accused of killing Patrick Mullinnex in an apartment. Police said Cardona is from Springfield, Massachusetts,...
Worcester Police Department announce death of 5-year-old K-9 Ace, who retired due to kidney disease earlier this year
A 5-year-old Worcester Police K-9, who retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease, has died, the Worcester Police Department announced Friday. The German Shepherd, named “Ace”, was partnered with Sergeant Joseph Francese in 2018. He was certified in patrol and narcotics detection. “Ace is credited...
Berkshire County Sheriff warning residents of scam call
The Berkshire County Sheriff is notifying the community of a scam call claiming to be the department.
DA investigation finds Miguel Estrella shooting was self-defense
Following a months-long investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office determined the shooting was an act of self-defense. Estrella, who was 22-years-old, was shot and killed on the night of March 25th.
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
State Police locate missing 73-year-old Palmer woman
Massachusetts State Police have located a missing 73-year-old woman from Palmer after a Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday.
Holyoke car accident leaves one vehicle on its roof
Holyoke fire crew were called to a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment this morning at approximately 3:54 a.m.
wamc.org
Releasing long-awaited report, Berkshire DA Harrington will not press charges in March Pittsfield police shooting of Miguel Estrella
WAMC has learned that Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will not press charges against the Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officers involved in the spring killing of a 22-year-old city resident. A warning: this story contains upsetting descriptions of police intervention, self-harm, violence, and mental illness. The DA summarized her findings in...
State Police training at Aldrich Lake in Granby after report of gun
Massachusetts State Police are training at Aldrich Lake in Granby Friday morning after a reported gun may have been discarded there.
westernmassnews.com
Police pursue suspected Palmer dirt bike thieves
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a frightening situation for a Palmer couple early Friday morning after their four dirt bikes were stolen from outside their home around 3 a.m. “Walked back through the kitchen and heard one of the dirt bikes being started on the other side of the...
East Haven bar shooting kills one, injures another
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early-morning bar fight escalated to a shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized, East Haven Police said. Police say the shooting, which took place at BullsEye Billiards & Bar at 655 Main Street in East Haven Saturday at around 1:36 a.m., began as a physical altercation. The argument […]
wamc.org
Family of Miguel Estrella issues statement after Berkshire DA says her office won’t prosecute cop who killed him
After the Berkshire District Attorney announced she would not prosecute a Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officer involved in a fatal shooting, the victim’s family issued a response Friday. As WAMC first reported, Andrea Harrington said her investigation found no criminal grounds upon which Officer Nicholas Sondrini could be prosecuted for...
Sonic on the loose: Enfield police look for owners of missing hedgehog
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Although you may know Sonic the Hedgehog from the popular Sega videogame, there’s a real Sonic out there that’s missing from his owners in Enfield. The Enfield Police Department shared photos of a hedgehog they are referring to as “Sonic” on Friday morning that was found stuck in a drainpipe. Hedgehogs, […]
NBC Connecticut
15-Year-Old Shot in Hartford
A 15-year-old was shot in Hartford early Thursday morning and he is in the hospital. Police said they responded to Pershing Street around 12:23 a.m. after ShotSpotter went off and they found the 15-year-old victim. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and his injury is not believed...
Hartford police investigate Bank of America robbery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Maple Avenue Thursday. Police responded to the Bank of America at 790 Maple Ave. just after 12 p.m. and learned that an unarmed suspect ran off with a backpack containing cash. The suspect was last reported to be on foot heading […]
