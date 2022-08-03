ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to further expand the company's revenues.
TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Q2 2022 Results Show Increasing Margins

Tower Semiconductor TSEM reported revenues in Q2 2022 of $426 million versus $362.1 million in Q2 2021. The company is no longer providing guidance nor hosting earnings calls. This was year over year growth of 18%. It was also up again sequentially as it has been since Q1 2020. Organic revenue for the second quarter of 2022, (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab,) grew by 30% year over year. We believe sales continue to be mostly constrained by capacity availability but that the bulk of the near term capacity increase has already occurred. Tight industry supply has allowed the company to increase prices which have been reflected in higher gross margins.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Interface, Inc. (TILE) and Encourages Long-Term TILE Investors to Contact the Firm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") TILE on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Interface is a global flooring company specializing in carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile ("LVT"), vinyl sheet,...
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Brüush Announces Closing Of $15.5 Million Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH (“Brüush” or the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 3,728,549 units at a combined public offering price of $4.16 per unit, each consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, with an initial exercise price of $4.16 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $15.5 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other estimated offering expenses.
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
TMC Announces April Through June 2022 Financial Results

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) today announced its financial results for the first quarter, which ended June 30, 2022. Consolidated vehicle sales totaled approximately 2,013,000 units, a decrease of approximately 135,000 units compared to the same period last fiscal year. On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 8.491 trillion yen ($65.3 billion), an increase of 7.0%. Operating income decreased from 997.4 billion yen ($9.0 billion) to 578.6 billion yen ($4.4 billion), while income before income taxes 1 was 1.021 trillion yen ($7.8 billion). Net income 2 decreased from 897.8 billion yen ($8.1 billion) to 736.8 billion yen ($5.6 billion).
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
